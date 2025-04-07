Job Announcement - State's Attorney - McHenry County

CLASS SPECIFICATION TITLE: State’s Attorney

Full-Time or Part-Time (if combined with another county)

Full-Time will be required to reside in McHenry County, as it will be an elected position.

Salary – will be dependent on whether it will be Full-Time or Part-Time and combined with another county.

Benefits:

Health Insurance

Retirement

Life Insurance

Flexible Spending Account

Employee Assistance Program

Paid Leave

Application forms may be obtained from the County Auditor’s office (701) 537-5724 or online at www.mchenrycountynd.com/auditor.

Applications will be accepted until the position is filled. They may be mailed or delivered to the McHenry County Auditor’s office, 407 Main St S Rm 201, Towner, ND 58788.

McHenry County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all applications.

McHenry County is an equal opportunity employer.

View the posing information here: Download