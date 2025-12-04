Underwood High School Students Observe Court

Students from Underwood High School and their teachers, Jon Jangula and Angie Nagle, observed oral arguments on Thursday, December 4th. After arguments concluded, the students visited with Justices Lisa McEvers and Jerod Tufte, and also were able to visit with attorneys from the oral argument. Students asked about the appeals process, the work that justices do to prepare for a case, and what happens after decisions are made.
Above, a student waits to ask a question while Justice Lisa McEvers answers another student question.
