New Opinions: December 4, 2025

Highlight: When interpreting a statute, the primary goal is to determine the legislature's intent by looking to the statute's plain language and attempting to give each word, phrase, and sentence its ordinary meaning.

Statutes are construed as a whole and harmonized to give meaning to related provisions. The statutes' context and the purposes for which they are enacted are considered, in addition to the actual language, its connection with other clauses, and the words or expressions which obviously are by design omitted.

Chapter 39-20, N.D.C.C., addresses chemical tests for intoxication and implied consent for individuals who operate motor vehicles. Section 39-20-01, providing for implied consent for chemical tests, must be read in conjunction with section 39-20-01.1, addressing chemical tests of drivers in serious bodily injury or fatal crashes.

Warrantless searches are unreasonable unless they fall within a recognized exception to the warrant requirement. Consent is one exception to the warrant requirement, provided the consent is voluntary. A district court must determine whether the consent was voluntary under the totality of the circumstances.