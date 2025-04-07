CREE8 and Key Code Media Announce Strategic Reseller Partnership to Accelerate Cloud Adoption for Creative Teams

CREE8 has introduced a fast and flexible way to launch cloud production projects—our clients need speed, reliability, and scalability.” — Mike Cavanagh, Founder and President of Key Code Media

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CREE8, the cloud-native workspace transforming production for creative teams, today announced a strategic reseller partnership with Key Code Media, a leading media technology reseller and systems integrator in North America. Key Code Media now offers CREE8’s end-to-end cloud workspace, including high-performance virtual workstations, scalable cloud storage, and real-time collaboration tools.“Key Code Media has earned a reputation as a trusted advisor to media and entertainment companies navigating today’s rapidly evolving production landscape,” said Lisa M Watts, CEO of CREE8. “Together, we’re unlocking the full potential of cloud-based workflows—removing traditional infrastructure barriers and giving creative teams the freedom to work globally, securely, and at scale.”This partnership reflects a shared commitment to the evolution of media and broadcasting. Built for speed, simplicity, and collaboration, CREE8 empowers users to transform their workflows in minutes, from anywhere. By integrating CREE8’s cloud workspace into their portfolio, Key Code Media is poised to deliver greater flexibility, faster deployment, and seamless remote collaboration for clients ranging from boutique post houses to global studios.“CREE8 has introduced a fast and flexible way to launch cloud production projects—our clients need speed, reliability, and scalability,” said Mike Cavanagh, Founder and President of Key Code Media. “Partnering with CREE8 allows our clients to leverage cloud and hybrid workflows while only paying for actual usage.”The announcement advances CREE8’s mission to democratize access to enterprise-grade tools for content creation and Key Code Media’s commitment to delivering innovative technology solutions. Together, CREE8 and Key Code Media are equipping creative teams with the technology and expertise needed to embrace cloud-based workflows with greater efficiency and flexibility.About CREE8 and Key Code Media:From design build to support and training, Key Code Media ensures a seamless experience as technology systems continue to evolve. For over 20 years, Key Code Media has been a trusted provider of integrated solutions to businesses and facilities nationwide, including renowned names like Walt Disney, Paramount, Northern Arizona University, Austin PBS, Facebook, the City of Los Angeles, Orchard Hill Church, and more.For media inquiries, interviews, or to schedule a demo, please contact:Key Code MediaMatt McClainmmcclain@keycodemedia.comCREE8 is dedicated to transforming distributed creative workflows through centralization, efficiency, and scalability in the cloud. With SOC2 and TPN certification, CREE8 powers content production for major studios, networks, and enterprises worldwide. Find CREE8 at the NABShow at booth #SL9823J in the Creator Lab.For media inquiries, interviews, or to schedule a demo, please contact:CREE8Danny O’Keefemedia@cree8.io

