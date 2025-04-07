Runway Baker, LLC Launches Spicy Artisanal Food Brand, Hottyfii, for Bold Flavor Lovers

Hottyfii product range

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York-based Runway Baker, LLC, officially launched their bold new artisanal food brand, Hottyfii , today. The diverse product lineup of the brand includes fiery hot pancake and waffle mixes, hot popcorn and cooking oils and handcrafted spice blends made with real chili peppers.Made for those who crave heat and flavor in every bite, this brand transforms your favorite foods and snacks with bold, unexpected twists.The brand is started by Nigerian-American mother and daughter duo, Pat and Èfè Michael, based on their lifelong love for hot, spicy, and healthy natural foods. Everything they found was either too sweet or too salty, so they always added their own spices to enhance the flavor.“Being born in Nigeria gives us a different pallet from a typical American and we have made our foods and snacks with a mix of American and ethnic spices that gives our products that wow effect,” said Èfè Michael, owner of Hottyfii. “When you try our products, you travel to a different world that makes it special.”Manufactured and produced in Long Island, New York, every Hottyfii product is made with premium, natural and non-GMO ingredients. All products are free from preservatives, artificial flavors or sweeteners but packed with bold, authentic flavors."This brand has been meticulously built over five years, driven by passion, resilience and a deep commitment to craftsmanship. We’ve spent that time perfecting our recipes to bring customers the best quality and taste," added Èfè. "As a woman-owned, family-run business, we pour our passion into every detail, crafting each product by hand with authenticity, care and heart. We may not have a background in the food industry, but we've been eating and cooking our whole lives so we know what people will love."Hottyfii products are available now on Amazon, TikTok , Faire Wholesale, and Hottyfii.com. Soon the brand will expand to other retailers including Wholefoods, Walmart, Costco and more.About Runway Baker, LLCRunway Baker, LLC is a woman-owned food company based in Long Island, New York. Their mission is to create high-quality, handcrafted products with a distinctive, global flair. The company launched Hottyfii in 2025 to redefine the way people experience spice in their everyday meals.

