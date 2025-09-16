Sydney Gordon Releases Playful New Single 'Good On Me'

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising pop powerhouse Sydney Gordon continues her breakout year with the release of her latest single, “Good On Me,” now available on all major streaming platforms.Following the success of her earlier singles “Bad Habit” and “Time Bomb,” Gordon returns with a track that’s equal parts flirty, fun and undeniably catchy.“Good On Me” captures that unforgettable moment of sudden attraction, the instant you realize a longtime friend might be more than just a friend. With cheeky lyrics and an infectious melody, Gordon delivers a playful soundtrack to the thrill of seeing someone in a whole new light.“The song was inspired by the mix of surprise and attraction as you’re suddenly seeing someone you thought you knew differently,” says Gordon. “It’s about that fun, sassy energy of crushing on someone close to you, while still feeling confident and bold in owning your feelings. It’s honest, daring and bold.”Produced by BACEFACE, the track brings together a team of talented collaborators. Johnny Ayoub led the composition, and the lyrics were written together by Nikki Ann Sorrentino and Sydney Gordon. The result is a polished pop gem that highlights Gordon’s signature soaring vocals while layering textured production and crisp instrumentation.At just under three minutes, “Good On Me” is lean, charged, and designed to stay stuck in your head long after the first listen.“Good On Me” is streaming now on Spotify Apple Music , and all major digital platforms.About Sydney Gordon:Sydney Gordon is a pop singer-songwriter with the energy and grit that mirrors her New York City roots. Originally from Staten Island, she began playing piano at age 7 and writing songs at 15. Her powerful voice and honest lyrics have made her a rising star in pop music, mixing real emotion with catchy beats.

