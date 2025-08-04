Integrātz Appoints Betsy Irizarry as Flow Coach Advisor to Accelerate Agile Delivery and Operational Performance

Betsy Irizarry, Flow Coach Advisor, Integrātz

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To meet growing client demand for agile transformation and outcome-driven delivery, Integrātz , a leading IT consulting and AI automation company has appointed Betsy Irizarry as its new Flow Coach Advisor.With more than 20 years of experience, Betsy brings deep expertise in agile transformation, organizational coaching, and delivery strategy. She’s worked with technology teams across a wide range of industries as an employee, a leader and a trusted consultant. Since 2011, she has focused her career on helping organizations shift toward customer-centered outcomes and value-driven ways of working.As Flow Coach Advisor, Betsy will work closely with clients and internal teams to accelerate delivery, reduce cross-functional friction, and align teams around measurable business outcomes. She will lead strategic coaching engagements, design delivery frameworks tailored to each organization, and help teams evolve their operating model to improve flow and impact.Building on a proven track record with Fortune 500 clients, Integrātz helps organizations eliminate legacy inefficiencies and unlock operational agility. From utilities to manufacturing and distribution, the firm is known for solving big problems with smart, data-driven solutions that drive measurable business value, without costly system overhauls.Betsy’s role was created in direct response to client needs as organizations today are managing more complexity, tighter timelines, and increasing pressure to deliver measurable impact.“Appointing Betsy is an investment in how modern work gets done,” said Josh Burnley, CEO and Founder of Integrātz. “Her leadership in flow thinking and team transformation will help our clients deliver faster, align more effectively, and build the operational muscle to scale with confidence.”At Integrātz, Betsy will coach and design custom strategies and lead targeted training sessions. The goal is to help clients build capabilities that last and evolve their delivery culture from the inside out.“I’m excited to join a team that’s deeply committed to driving meaningful change,” said Betsy Irizarry. “Improving the flow of value isn’t just my passion, it’s essential for organizations navigating today’s complexity, pace, and pressure to perform.”With Betsy Irizarry on board and the company’s expansion into Chile, Integrātz strengthens its commitment to being more than just a solutions provider. It’s doubling down on being a strategic partner that empowers clients to grow, transform and deliver with confidence.About Integrātz:Integrātz is Dallas-based high-performance IT consulting and automation company specializing in AI-powered automation, systems integration, and data orchestration. Established in 2017, the company help enterprises unlock agility, efficiency, and competitive advantage without costly system overhauls. With global delivery capabilities and a nearshore hub in Viña del Mar, Chile, Integrātz partners with organizations at every stage of digital maturity to drive meaningful, measurable transformation.

