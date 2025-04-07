COA Administrators’ Network Adds Shonda Clements as Board Member

Community Oncology Alliance Logo COA Administrators' Network (CAN) Logo

Chief Administrative Officer of Virginia Cancer Institute Brings Extensive Expertise to CAN

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The COA Administrators’ Network (CAN) has selected Shonda Clements, BSN, OCN, MBA, as a new board member for 2025. Clements joins the CAN Advisory Board with over two decades of experience in oncology, including as a direct care provider. She currently serves as the Chief Administrative Officer for Virginia Cancer Institute (VCI) and has been an active CAN member for several years.In her current role, Shonda manages payer and group purchasing organization relationships, the VCI pathways committee, revenue cycle management processes, financial counseling, and information systems. Her prior experience includes value-based care initiatives, quality care initiatives, management of clinical operations, clinical education, and providing direct care as an oncology nurse. The breadth of her experience is invaluable to the members of CAN.COA’s Director of Practice Support and staff liaison for CAN, Shiela Plasencia, said, “Working with Shonda is like working with an encyclopedia – if there’s an unusual situation, she’s encountered it and has a solution. Having her as a member of the CAN Advisory Board is a fantastic value add for our members, who are keeping practices running every day.”CAN is a peer-to-peer network for community oncology practice administrators and management team members. Members can find solutions to their biggest operational challenges, share organizational strategies, and access valuable resources to maximize practice operations. CAN membership is free and exclusively available to administrators, managers, and affiliated team leaders from every level of community oncology practices.###About the Community Oncology Alliance: COA is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 5,000 people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every day and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more at www.CommunityOncology.org . Follow COA on Twitter at www.twitter.com/oncologyCOA or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CommunityOncologyAlliance

