Community Oncology Alliance Applauds Introduction of “Seniors’ Access to Critical Medications Act”

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) commends Representatives Diana Harshbarger (R-TN-1) and Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL-25) for their leadership in reintroducing the “Seniors’ Access to Critical Medications Act” (H.R. 2484) along with original cosponsors Representatives Carol Miller (R-WV-01), Darren Soto (D-FL-09), Dan Crenshaw (R-TX-02), and Don Davis (D-NC-01). This pivotal legislation is designed to significantly enhance access to essential medications for seniors with cancer and other serious illnesses.This important bill, which received widespread bipartisan support in the last session of Congress, successfully passed the House Committee on Energy and Commerce last year and was subsequently approved by the full House.COA calls upon the House to prioritize this vital legislation and encourages the Senate to introduce and advance companion legislation without delay.“’The Seniors’ Access to Critical Medications Act is a lifeline to patients with cancer and other serious illnesses who simply are too sick or lack transportation to personally pick up their medications,” said Ted Okon, executive director of COA. “Shame on the prior CMS for the misguided policy that puts harmful obstacles in the way of seniors accessing the potentially life-saving medications they need. Congress must act yet again to stop the inhumane and harmful CMS obstacles."In 2023, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) issued a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) wrongly re-interpreting federal law to prohibit practices from delivering oral cancer medications via mail or other delivery services. The CMS misinterpretation also prevents spouses, family members, or caregivers from picking up medications on behalf of patients. This policy has placed unnecessary hardship on patients already dealing with cancer and other serious diseases, forcing them to either travel to pick up prescriptions or turn to pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) mail-order specialty pharmacies, which have been associated with unacceptable delays, denials, and waste. For patients in rural, underserved, or socioeconomically disadvantaged areas, CMS’ position has imposed a substantial and unnecessary burden to accessing their treatments.The "Seniors’ Access to Critical Medications Act" corrects this misinterpretation of the Stark Law by allowing Medicare patients the flexibility to get their medications delivered or picked up by a representative. The bill also includes provisions for a comprehensive study by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO), which will assess the effects of these changes following its enactment.COA remains committed to advocating for policies that place patients first and eliminate unnecessary, harmful barriers to care. As this bill moves forward, COA urges all members of Congress to support this crucial legislation and ensure that no patient is left behind due to outdated or incorrect regulatory interpretations.###About the Community Oncology Alliance: The Community Oncology Alliance (COA) is a non-profit organization dedicated to advocating for community oncology practices and, most importantly, the patients they serve. COA is the only organization dedicated solely to community oncology where the majority of Americans with cancer are treated. The mission of COA is to ensure that patients with cancer receive quality, affordable, and accessible cancer care in their own communities. More than 1.5 million people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer each year and deaths from the disease have been steadily declining due to earlier detection, diagnosis, and treatment. Learn more about COA at www.communityoncology.org

