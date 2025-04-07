UNITAR and DoCC Strengthen Collaboration through Targeted Capacity Building on Project Proposal Development

The “Introduction to the Prosperity Blueprint: Project Proposal Development” training session provided participants with a practical and structured approach to developing impactful project proposals. The session was interactive in nature, covering essential components such as prewriting preparation, information organization, and concise writing techniques aligned with donor expectations.

Participants engaged in meaningful discussions and exercises that were designed to build confidence and competence in proposal writing. Key takeaways included understanding how to structure a proposal, identify and align project objectives with institutional mandates, and communicate effectively to existing and potential partners.

This training session marks a concrete step toward operationalizing the UNITAR–DoCC partnership, reinforcing the shared commitment to sustainable development, economic prosperity, knowledge sharing, and creating lasting impacts in communities. Looking ahead, UNITAR remains dedicated to supporting DoCC’s strategic goals through tailored training programmes, technical expertise, and ongoing collaboration.