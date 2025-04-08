Priority Tire Rises in Inc.’s 2025 Southeast Rankings

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Priority Tire earned a spot on the 2025 Inc. Regionals: Southeast list, which Inc. magazine published on April 1, 2025. The prestigious list includes the top-performing companies based in South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida, and Puerto Rico. The Inc. Regionals—an extension of the Inc. 5000—recognizes the fastest-growing businesses in each of the seven regions: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Pacific, Rocky Mountains, Southeast, and Southwest. Their growth is measured by annual revenue from 2021 to 2023.

With its headquarters in Jacksonville, Florida, Priority Tire climbs in rank on the Inc. Regionals: Southeast list. In 2025’s ranking, the company has jumped to 109th position from its 175th placement in 2024. This increase of 66 positions reflects the company’s devotion towards improving the shopping experience by focusing on speed, quality and efficiency. The percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2023 determined each company’s rank. The final list of the 192 Southeast companies, along with their rankings, percentage growth, industry, and location, is available at inc.com/regionals/southeast.

The 951 qualified companies on the 2025 Inc. Regionals had to be founded and generate revenue by March 31, 2021. These businesses—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—must also be U.S.-based, privately held, and for-profit as of December 31, 2023. Besides passing Inc.’s editorial review, the lowest revenue for these companies had to be $100,000 for 2021 and $1 million for 2023.

The growth and development of the 192 Southeast companies contributed to 11,493 jobs in the region, boosting its economy, which achieved the second-largest median growth of 114% out of the seven regions.

About Priority Tire:

Priority Tire is an online tire shop operating for more than 20 years in the U.S. tire market. Priority Tire’s mission is to transform the tire shopping experience by providing the smoothest order, delivery, and installation flow to their customers. Operating from multiple warehouses across the country, the tire retailer deals with the distribution of top-tier and budget-friendly tire brands. Apart from the common passenger car, SUV, and light truck tires, they also provide tires for EVs and specialty vehicles.



