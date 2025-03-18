Priority Tire Earns Spot on America’s Best Customer Service 2025 List

Priority Tire was selected as a company with one of America's Best Customer Service for 2025 by USA Today.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Today, in collaboration with Plant-A Insights Group, constructed its America’s Best Customer Service 2025 list. It showcases brick-and-mortar and online companies, as well as service providers that deliver the best customer service. The list is based on extensive research, analysis of public data, and a confidential online survey of U.S. customers.

Priority Tire garnered its position on America’s Best Customer Service 2025 list by offering the best customer service experience. The company ranks highly among the top online shopping sites within the “Automobile and Parts Stores” segment of the “Hardware, Electronics and Automobile” category.

Priority Tire’s placement on the list reflects its consistent commitment to customers, following the redesign of its website, the launch of the “EV Tires” product category, and the opening of additional warehouses. These actions demonstrate Priority Tire’s quick adaptation to the dynamic tire market as the company strives to give the best online shopping website to its customers.

To compile the prestigious list of the 600 best-performing companies, Plant-A gathered and assessed over 687,000 company reviews and surveyed more than 67,000 customers who provided insights related to their personal interactions with the companies in the past three years, including:

- Friendliness and Appreciation of Customers

- Professional Competence

- Customer Service

- Availability and Accessibility

- Solution Orientation

- Solution Speed

- Transparency and Reliability

America’s Best Customer Service 2025 list does not include the companies that had instances of data breaches and public allegations. Plant-A has partnered with Onclusive, a media monitoring platform, to find such instances.

About Priority Tire:

Priority Tire is an online tire shop operating for more than 20 years in the U.S. tire market. Priority Tire’s mission is to transform the tire shopping experience by providing the smoothest order, delivery, and installation flow to their customers. Operating from multiple warehouses across the country, the tire retailer deals with the distribution of top-tier and budget-friendly tire brands. Apart from the common passenger car, SUV, and light truck tires, they also provide tires for EVs and specialty vehicles.

