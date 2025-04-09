Navigate Disruption, Shape the Future: CHAINge North America Ignites Supply Chain Transformation

CHAINge Logo

Global Powerhouses and Innovation Catalysts Unite at Premier Supply Chain Event in Columbus

In a tariff-driven landscape, CHAINge is a vital platform for supply chain leaders to share strategies, spark innovation, and build resilient, future-ready operations.” — Abe Eshkenazi, CEO at ASCM, CSCP, CPA, CAE

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHAINge North America , the premier supply chain event sponsored by the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM), will take place on September 9-10, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio. This groundbreaking transformative experience promises to go beyond the typical parameters of a conference, it’s where supply chain industry leaders will come together to drive innovation, education and collaboration with the goal of developing forward-thinking solutions that redefine a stronger and more dynamic industry."The current tariff landscape underscores the urgent need for our industry to adapt and innovate," said ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE. "CHAINge is specifically designed to meet this moment, offering a powerful platform for supply chain professionals to learn practical strategies for navigating this complex landscape, collaborate on effective solutions, and build more resilient and sustainable supply chains for the future. This isn't just a conference; it's where we equip ourselves to not only face today's challenges but to thrive in tomorrow's reality."--> Supply Chain Luminaries and Visionary Leaders to Headline CHAINge North America <--Distinguished executives on the speaker roster include:⦿ Tanya Dysli -- Supply Chain Officer, IKEA, Retail U.S.► As a leader of 3,000 coworkers managing IKEA U.S.'s end-to-end fulfillment, from network design to last-mile delivery, Dysli's strategic logistics innovation optimizes efficiency and cost-effectiveness in getting products to customers.⦿ Nicolas Gordon -- Director Customer ESG, CMPC► In his role as ESG director at CMPC, Gordon spearheads the creation and execution of a sustainability strategy centered on the value chain and customers.⦿ Craig Jones -- Chief Supply Chain Officer, On► Serving as chief supply chain officer at On, Jones drives meaningful transformation by applying a strategic combination of financial acumen, data-driven insights, and digital transformation expertise to develop agile, resilient, and customer-focused supply chain ecosystems.⦿ Barbara Melvin -- Chief Operating Officer, South Carolina Ports Authority► Leading SC Ports, a top 10 U.S. container port with the deepest East Coast harbor, Melvin became president and CEO in 2022 after over 20 years in various roles where she's been key in developing port infrastructure for growth and economic impact,⦿ Gina Raimondo -- Former Secretary of Commerce, United States of America► As the 40th U.S. Secretary of Commerce, Raimondo drove American competitiveness and economic security through strategic investments in supply chains, manufacturing, and technology, notably via the CHIPS and Infrastructure Acts.⦿ Henrik Von Scheel -- Industry 4.0 Originator, Strategist, Futurist, World Economic Forum► Credited as the originator of the 4th Industrial Revolution, Von Scheel co-founded Strategic Intelligence, the World Economic Forum's global trends source. As a key advisor on the EU’s AI Act and Climate Change Board, he influenced policies like the Green Deal and FIT for 55.⦿ Lewei Yao -- Executive Vice President, COSCO Shipping (North America)► As Executive Vice President of COSCO SHIPPING (North America), Lewei Yao brings over two decades of experience in container shipping management, previously leading key departments in China and the U.S.With a focus on innovation, education, and collaboration, CHAINge will provide attendees with cutting-edge insights, actionable strategies, and unparalleled networking opportunities. Attendees will leave with the tools, knowledge, and connections necessary to drive success within their organizations and propel their careers to the forefront of the industry.Early event registration for CHAINge North America is now open, offering attendees the chance to secure their spot and benefit from discounted rates. For more details on registration and event information, please visit CHAINge North America.About CHAINge--------------------CHAINge is more than a conference—it's a dynamic experience built by the industry for the industry. With a focus on navigating the constant innovation and disruption shaping supply chain management, CHAINge provides year-round engagement through livestreams, webinars, blogs, and flagship events like CHAINge North America and CHAINge Europe. The conference fosters collaboration and delivers actionable insights to build adaptable, resilient, and sustainable supply chains. ASCM is the driving force behind CHAINge, seeking to revolutionize how supply chain professionals learn and connect. Learn more at the CHAINge website

