Fractional Executive Connection Helps Small and Mid-Sized Businesses Scale and Solve Challenges

New platform connects small and mid-sized businesses with expert fractional executives to drive growth and solve key challenges.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small and medium-sized businesses now have a new advantage in growth and strategy, thanks to the launch of Fractional Executive Connection, a platform designed to connect companies with seasoned executive talent on a part-time or project basis.

With economic pressures and labor shortages making it harder for businesses to attract top leadership talent, Fractional Executive Connection fills the gap by offering access to a curated network of experienced C-suite leaders, available without the cost and commitment of full-time hires.

“Hiring a fractional executive gives businesses access to high-level strategy, leadership, and problem-solving at a fraction of the cost,” said Shirley Cress Dudley, founder of Fractional Executive Connection. “Whether it's streamlining operations, boosting sales, building out a leadership team, or navigating a crisis, our executives bring immediate value from day one.”

The platform provides connections to experts in Accounting, Administration/Management, AI, Business Coaching, Business Development/Strategy, Corporate Event Planning, Cybersecurity, Exit Strategy, Finance, Fundraising, Human Resources, Information Technology, Legal and Compliance, Marketing and Design, Merger and Acquisitions, Operations, Product Management, Sales, Supply Chain and Logistics—many of whom have decades of experience in leading companies through complex challenges. These executives can step in temporarily to build out systems, manage teams, or lead critical initiatives.

“Small businesses don’t always need a full-time executive, but they still deserve access to expert leadership,” said FEC founder, Shirley Cress Dudley. “We believe this model will transform how growing companies scale and stay competitive.”

Key benefits for businesses include:

* Fast access to executive talent

* Scalable engagement—part-time, interim, or project-based

* Solutions tailored to immediate challenges

* Cost-effective alternative to traditional hires

For Business Owners: How to Get Started

Getting started with Fractional Executive Connection is simple and designed with your needs in mind. First, clarify your business goals, current challenges, and the type of leadership support you’re seeking—whether that’s strategic guidance, operational improvement, or interim leadership. Decide on your preferred engagement model, such as hourly, retainer-based, or project-specific, along with a budget range. Then, browse our curated directory of experienced fractional executives across multiple disciplines. Each profile offers a detailed look at the executive’s background, expertise, and specialties. If you don’t find exactly what you need, we’re happy to help—just contact us, and we’ll personally search our extended network at no additional cost. Once you find a potential match, reach out directly through our simple contact form, which sends your inquiry straight to the executive. From there, you can schedule a time to connect, discuss your goals, and take the first step toward solving your business challenges with confidence.

Business owners can use the search feature on the Fractional Executive Connection platform to identify qualified executives based on specific expertise, industry focus, or leadership function. The directory allows users to filter by discipline—such as operations, finance, marketing, or HR—and view detailed profiles that include each executive’s background, skills, and availability. This streamlined search process helps businesses quickly find professionals who align with their needs. If a suitable match isn’t immediately available, users can request a custom search at no additional cost, and the team will provide tailored recommendations.

Fractional Executive Connection is exactly what founders, growing businesses, and hiring professionals need—an efficient, trusted resource to access proven leadership without the overhead of full-time hires. It’s a smarter way to scale, solve challenges, and bring executive-level insight to critical moments.

For Seasoned Executives

Fractional Executive Connection offers fractional executives a range of professional development and visibility opportunities. The platform actively markets its members to business owners, chambers of commerce, and other professional organizations. Members gain access to a dedicated dashboard featuring curated resources, industry news, and AI tools to support ongoing learning and efficiency. The community also provides opportunities to connect with other experienced executives, collaborate on projects, and engage in smaller, topic-focused groups centered on business strategies, authorship, and professional networking. For those launching books or publishing content, the platform facilitates peer support and increased visibility. As membership grows, the organization expands its outreach by joining new business associations and networking groups to enhance exposure for all members.

Featured Executives

​Fractional Executive Connection is proud to spotlight its founding members, a distinguished group of professionals bringing extensive expertise across various industries:​

* William "Bill" Bailer: Strategic Finance Leader | Operational Excellence | Turnaround Expert

* Omar Abed: ​LinkedIn Strategist | Personal Brand Expert | Fractional Growth Advisor

* Ana Williams: B2B SaaS Marketer | Demand Generation Strategist | Startup Growth Expert

* Kevin Utsey: Award-Winning Architect | Urban Design Expert | Community-Focused Leader

* La Tonya Roberts: Operations Strategist | Culture & People Leader | Executive Coach

* Malla Haridat: Entrepreneurial Leadership | Strategic Training | Growth Coach

* Elaine Pofeldt: Entrepreneurship Writer | Solopreneur Expert | Business Storyteller

* Henry Wong: Brand Strategist | Creative Leader | Fractional CMO

* Doug Field: Commercial Strategy | Fractional CRO/CGO | Healthcare Growth Advisor

* Leah Yoneda: Growth Strategist | Marketing Leader | Leadership Coach

* Carla Williams: Data-Driven Strategist | Workflow Automation | Real Estate & Finance Systems Expert

* Ovidiu Terejanu: Strategic Finance Leader | Business Partner | Risk & Performance Expert

* Neeraj Chitra: SaaS Innovator | Product Strategy Leader | Digital Transformation Expert

* Shirley Cress Dudley: Marketing Strategist | Brand & Web Expert | Fractional Transition Coach

These leaders exemplify the caliber of talent available through Fractional Executive Connection, each offering unique skills to support businesses in achieving their goals.

FEC Advertising Opportunities for Service Providers

Vendors and service providers who cater to executive-level professionals can benefit from advertising opportunities on the Fractional Executive Connection platform. By reaching a targeted audience of experienced fractional executives, advertisers can showcase solutions specifically designed to support leadership roles, business growth, and operational efficiency. Opportunities include placement in member newsletters, visibility on the executive dashboard, and sponsorship of focused networking groups or events. This direct access to decision-makers and business influencers provides a valuable channel for those offering tools, services, or products that support executive performance and organizational success.

For more information, visit: https://fractionalexecutiveconnection.com

Join Fractional Executive Connection

