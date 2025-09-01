People First Publishing Announces Release of Fractional Executives Are The Future

Fractional Executives Are The Future

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People First Publishing today announced the release of Fractional Executives Are The Future, a timely and practical guide designed to help professionals transition from corporate leadership into flexible, high-impact fractional executive careers.

Written with entrepreneurs, executives, and seasoned professionals in mind, the book provides a clear roadmap to:

* Navigate the career transition from corporate to fractional work

* Land premium clients who value expertise and experience

* Build wealth and impact while enjoying the freedom of flexible work

* Create a sustainable portfolio career in today’s shifting economy

Key chapters include:

• Designing Your Next Chapter: How to reimagine your career after corporate life.

• Finding Your First Premium Clients: Strategies to land engagements that value your expertise.

• Building Wealth Through Flexibility: Creating multiple revenue streams with a portfolio career.

• Scaling Your Impact: How fractional executives help companies grow without overextending resources.

"Fractional Executives Are The Future" reflects the accelerating demand for experienced executives on a part-time or contract basis. From CEOs to COOs, CHROs, CFOs, and CTOs, companies of all sizes are embracing the fractional model to gain top-tier expertise without the cost of a full-time hire.

The release comes at a time when businesses across industries face economic uncertainty, rapid technological disruption, and talent shortages at the leadership level. Fractional executives, senior leaders available on a part-time or contract basis, have emerged as the solution. From early-stage startups to mid-market companies, more organizations are realizing that they can access world-class expertise without the full-time overhead.

Fractional Executive Connection (FEC) – an exclusive membership community for fractional leaders – is featured throughout the book. FEC supports executives at every stage of their journey with resources, mastermind calls, and a growing directory of professionals available for hire. Members, including the VIP members listed below, are high-caliber leaders available to help businesses with growth and strategy. VIP members include:

* Aaron Martin of GlassRiverTech.com

* Elaine Pofeldt, Independent Business Journalist

* Henry Wong of VyooBrand.com

* Julie Danielson of PremierBiz-Consulting.com

* La Tonya Roberts of HarmonyConsultingGroup.org

* Leah Yoneda of GoldenGinkgoGroup.com

* Ovi Terejanu, Strategic Finance Advisor

* Steve DeTray of FreedomPathPlanning.com

* Steve Vetter of VetterVentures.com

"We’re seeing a major shift in how businesses hire leadership, and how executives design the next chapter of their lives. This book is for those ready to embrace freedom, flexibility, and financial success while making a lasting impact," said Shirley Cress Dudley, Founder of People First Publishing and Fractional Executive Connection.

About Shirley Cress Dudley

Shirley Cress Dudley, MA LCMHC, FACMPE, is a best-selling author, licensed counselor, and entrepreneur who has over three decades of experience in marketing, healthcare, counseling, workshop facilitation, conference leadership, and business growth. She founded several businesses, including SCD Consulting Services, Fractional Executive Connection, and the Fractional Executive Summit.

Shirley began her work as a fractional executive (although it wasn't called "fractional") in 2010 as a newly single mom seeking flexibility. Within a year, she built a thriving business that has helped countless executives and small businesses grow in visibility, revenue, and impact. Her work blends marketing strategy, hands-on operational leadership, and a heart for transformation. She empowers clients to step into purpose-driven work without sacrificing income or lifestyle.

About People First Publishing

People First Publishing helps leaders, entrepreneurs, and experts transform their knowledge into books, courses, and digital assets that expand their reach and impact. They partner with professionals to publish impactful business books and elevate their influence, leading to speaking engagements and consulting opportunities. Learn more at https://peoplefirstpublishing.com

About Fractional Executive Connection

Fractional Executive Connection (FEC) connects business owners and founders with experienced executives available for fractional work. Members gain visibility through a curated directory, networking opportunities, and access to membership calls and trainings. Explore the directory and VIP membership options at https://fractionalexecutiveconnection.com

Reviews

Before its official release, "Fractional Executives Are The Future" received strong endorsements from early readers:

"An immediately actionable and inspiring blueprint for launching a business as a fractional executive and building multiple revenue streams by tapping into what you already know."- Elaine Pofeldt, Independent Journalist and author of "The Million-Dollar, One-Person Business" and "Tiny Business, Big Money."

"Timely, insightful, and incredibly well-structured...delivers practical, actionable value on every page. It's a roadmap if you're figuring things out, a compass if you're already in motion. It's not just a book: it's a resource, a reference, and, for many, a launchpad. - Steve DeTray, Certified Value Builder Advisor and Founder of Freedom Path Planning.

"A must-read for any executive ready to leave the corporate grind and step into a flexible, purpose-driven career. Clear and practical- it proves success as a fractional leader is within reach." -Aaron Martin, Founder of Glass River Technologies.

"Practical and empowering. Shirley blends sharp business insight with real stories to show how to create flexible, meaningful work without sacrificing income or impact. Highly recommend!" - Neeraj Chitra, Founder of Cybyte and OnCare360.

"A powerful call to rethink how we work, lead, and define success. This playbook shows how to turn experience into impact and build a flexible business aligned with your values." - Pamela Murphy, Founder & CEO of Minerva Insight Strategies.

"A compelling and practical guide for seasoned professionals ready to redefine their careers with purpose and autonomy. Shirley offers a clear, actionable framework for forward-thinking leaders exploring fractional leadership." - Ovi Terejanu, Strategic Finance Advisor.

Early Amazon Best Seller

Fractional Executives Are The Future quickly achieved Amazon Bestseller status, debuting as:

#1 in Career Advancement & Professional Development (Kindle eBooks)

#1 in Business Leadership (Kindle eBooks)

#2 in Small Business (Kindle Store)

Fractional Executives Are The Future is available now at all major online retailers.

