Joy Circles® Announces Joy Circles Gang: A Live-Action Series Helping Preteens Build Skills, Confidence, & Connection

Joy Circles Gang TranscenDance™ for Preteens Joy Circles Gang: (L to R) Libby, Atticus, Mia, Alex, Matteo

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Childhood’s shift to preadolescence (ages 9–13) often brings new pressures, complex friendships, and identity questions. Addressing this pivotal stage, a new live-action web series, The Joy Circles Gang, is set to launch in February 2026, offering a unique blend of entertainment and emotional development tools.

The series, which centers on four friends, Atticus, Mateo, Libby, and Mia, and their older mentor, Alex, presents the friends navigating common challenges in a fun clubhouse setting. Woven into the storylines are "Models for Life," simple, memorable lessons designed to build preteens' confidence, communication, leadership, and resilience. This educational approach has been central to the underlying Joy Circles program since its inception.

Cast and Production Details

The series features Central Texas/Austin-area talent:

* Mallory Siegler (26) stars as 22-year-old Alex, the empathetic mentor. Ms. Siegler also serves as co-director of the production.

* Atticus is played by Evan Encarnacion

* Libby is played by Leia Arnold

* Mia is played by Mackenzie Leal-Lego

* Mateo is played by Zaid Gray

“There was a wide range of prior experience among these kids, and they all have amazing talent,” says Barbara Thomason, creator and director of the Joy Circles Gang.

Founder Driven by Educational Innovation

The Joy Circles Gang is an offering from Joy Circles®, a program ecosystem developed by Barbara Thomason, an educator, author, and curriculum designer. Thomason’s work is focused on creating practical ways for children to gain confidence and resilience outside of traditional school settings. Her efforts in this area are highlighted by her co-authored manuscript, Education Revelations, which was recently recognized in the Writers’ League of Texas 2025 “Inklist.”

Thomason developed the Joy Circles® methodology, along with related programs like Reading Rumble and Joyful Parenting.

A Comprehensive Ecosystem for Growth

The Joy Circles Gang series is part of the broader Joy Circles® program, which includes:

* Reading Rumble: A virtual book club guided by adult mentors, focused on reducing reading resistance and building confidence.

* Joyful Parenting: A self-paced online course offering positive strategies for parents guiding preteens.

* TranscenDance™ for Preteens: A movement program designed to help kids release stress, build body awareness, and have fun. Live online group classes and pre-recorded videos are offered. Barbara Thomason is a certified facilitator of the TranscenDance™ movement program for preteens.

An Open House for TranscenDance™ for Preteens is scheduled for Saturday, January 3rd at 10:00 a.m. CT online. Families can pre-register to attend at www.joy-circles.com/transcendance-for-preteens

Distribution and Funding

Joy Circles Gang episodes will debut on The Joy Circles Gang App, with expansion on Roku, Apple TV+, Android, and iOS.

To support the production of the series and the expansion of the platform, Joy Circles® has launched a GoFundMe campaign. Contributors of $100 or more can become "Founding Funders" and receive recognition in the credits. Donations can be made at: https://gofund.me/15e5dec07

Holiday Gift Options Available

Joy Circles® is currently offering special holiday packages designed as wellness-focused gifts for preteens:

* Joy Circles Gang™ Weekly Episodes

* TranscenDance™ for Preteens Live Virtual Classes: The January–February sessions will be held every Saturday from 10:00–10:40 a.m. CT.

All Joy Circles® offerings are available by subscription, with bundled savings options. For details, pre-release savings, and holiday specials, visit https://joy-circles.com/course-catalog-joy-circles/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.