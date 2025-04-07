Wearable Breast Pump Market estimated to reach US$747.021 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.22%

The wearable breast pump market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% from US$552.445 million in 2025 to US$747.021 million by 2030.

The wearable breast pump market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% from US$552.445 million in 2025 to US$747.021 million by 2030.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the wearable breast pump market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$747.021 million by 2030.The global market for wearable breast pumps is expected to see significant growth in the coming years, as more and more mothers are seeking convenient and discreet options for pumping breast milk.One of the key factors driving the growth of the wearable breast pump market is the increasing number of working mothers. With more women joining the workforce, the demand for pumping options that allow them to continue breastfeeding while at work is on the rise. Wearable breast pumps offer a hands-free and discreet solution, allowing mothers to pump on-the-go without interrupting their daily activities.In addition, advancements in technology have led to the development of more efficient and user-friendly wearable breast pumps. These pumps are designed to mimic a baby's natural sucking pattern, providing a more comfortable and effective pumping experience. They also come with features such as smartphone connectivity and tracking capabilities, making it easier for mothers to monitor their pumping sessions.The wearable breast pump market is also seeing a surge in demand due to the growing awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding. As more mothers become aware of the nutritional and health benefits of breast milk, they are opting to breastfeed their babies for longer periods of time. This, in turn, is driving the demand for pumping options that allow them to maintain their milk supply while away from their babies.Overall, the wearable breast pump market is expected to continue its upward trend in the coming years, with more innovative products and increasing demand from working mothers. As the market grows, it is also expected to bring about more competition and drive further advancements in technology, ultimately benefiting mothers and their babies.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/wearable-breast-pump-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the wearable breast pump market that have been covered are Ameda, Chiaro Technology Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Evenflo Feeding, Inc., Canpol Sp. z.o.o., Chicco, and Hygeia, among others.The market analytics report segments the wearable breast pump market as follows:• By Technology:o Battery-Operatedo Manualo Smart Wearable• By Component:o Accessorieso Wearable Pumps• By Geography:• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Others• Europeo UKo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Others• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao Israelo Others• Asia Pacifico Japano Chinao Indiao South Koreao Indonesiao Thailando OthersCompanies Profiled:• Ameda• Chiaro Technology Limited• Koninklijke Philips N.V.• Evenflo Feeding, Inc.• Canpol Sp. z.o.o.• Chicco• Hygeia• Willow• Ardo Medical AG• MomcozyReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Infusion Pump Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/infusion-pump-market • Global Breast Cancer Diagnosis Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-breast-cancer-diagnosis-market • Breast Cancer Treatment Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/breast-cancer-treatment-market • Global Breast Imaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-breast-imaging-market • Breast Reconstruction Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/breast-reconstruction-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.