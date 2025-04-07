Minister Leon Schreiber opens new state-of-the-art Tygervalley office to serve people of Bellville

The Minister of Home Affairs, Dr Leon Schreiber, today officially opened a new state[1]of-the-art office located in Tygervalley Shopping Centre in Bellville, Cape Town.

Like the Mitchells Plain office that the Minister opened on Saturday, the new Tygervalley office features upgraded technology that integrates a camera at the counter, eliminating the need to queue for photos. This new office will also only accept prior bookings, ensuring that there are no queues. The office served its first clients in the presence of the Minister this morning.

Minister Schreiber said: “We are guided by our vision to deliver Home Affairs @ home. This means that we are gradually bringing services closer to the people, including through our presence in malls. This process will eventually culminate with Home Affairs services also being offered in many more bank branches, and through online devices.”

Minister Schreiber concluded: “The people of Bellville and surrounds will now experience the meaning of our commitment to deliver dignity for all. Every day, we are making progress, together.”

Minister Leon Schreiber (right) unveiling the official opening plaque with Malose Kekana, Group CEO of Pareto Limited (left), and Alderman Theresa Uys, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services (far left).

Minister Leon Schreiber cutting the opening ribbon with Malose Kekana, Group CEO of Pareto Limited (left), and Alderman Theresa Uys, City of Cape Town Mayoral Committee Member for Corporate Services (right) Minister Leon Schreiber opening the doors at the new Tygervalley office.

