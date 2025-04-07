IBSA celebrates 40 years of Leadership and Innovation

IBSA Celebrates 40 years of history

GROOMBRIDGE, EAST SUSSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IBSA celebrates 40 years of history“Drugs in the best form” – a success story that combines innovation with a focus on peopleIn 1985, IBSA (Institut Biochimique SA) was a small company in Lugano on the brink of bankruptcy. Today, 40 years later, the company celebrates the anniversary of its acquisition by its current CEO and President, Arturo Licenziati, who has led the business with a key philosophy: “Drugs in the best form”.Lugano, April 3, 2025 – The year 2025 marks an important year for the IBSA Group (Institut Biochimique SA), which celebrates a double anniversary: 40 years of leadership by its CEO and President Arturo Licenziati, and 80 years since the creation of the IBSA name. These milestones coincide with another significant event: the 90th birthday of President Licenziati, who today – April 3, 2025 – celebrates this major occasion.To mark the company’s 40th anniversary, IBSA has decided to grant all employees worldwide a day off on August 19, the date when Arturo Licenziati first stepped into IBSA.“This is just a symbolic gesture to express my gratitude for the commitment, dedication and passion of our People, who are the driving force behind our growth. A growth that is not just about business, but also – and above all – about the ability to implement development and work models that place People at the centre of our philosophy and our activities”, said Licenziati.Indeed, it was on August 19, 1985, that Licenziati took over the management of the Ticino-based company, founded in Lugano in 1945, redefining its vision and strategy. At that time, IBSA had just 40 employees and a turnover of 5 million Swiss francs. However, by the end of the 1980s – in just 5 years – the company had radically transformed, tripling its revenue.The history of IBSA is the story of a company that evolved from a small pharmaceutical laboratory in the Swiss Canton Ticino into a multinational corporation. What many people saw as an impossible mission, President Licenziati embraced as a challenge to be won, with the aim of forging a new path, focused on innovation and the ability to respond to people’s actual needs.“Small companies can only grow if they can adapt quickly to sectors that large pharmaceutical companies often overlook”, added Licenziati. “Over the years, we have transformed an idea –producing “drugs in the best form” – into a concrete and successful project, focusing on targeted research that meets the everyday needs of doctors and patients. We have always been a forward-looking company, ready to go beyond and willing to explore new, uncharted paths”.Since the 1990s, IBSA has embarked on a global expansion, first in Europe and then worldwide. Today the company has 20 subsidiaries across Europe, China and the United States, and distributes its products in over 90 countries across 5 continents, with more than 2,300 employees between headquarters, subsidiaries and production sites.For further information:Helen Pope PRhelen@helenpopepr.co.ukAbout IBSAIBSA (Institut Biochimique SA) is a Swiss multinational pharmaceutical company with 20 subsidiaries in Europe, China and the United States. Its products are distributed in over 90 countries and its research and development activity focuses on 10 therapeutic areas. In 2025, IBSA celebrates the 40th anniversary of its acquisition by current President and CEO Arturo Licenziati, who transformed the company into a multinational that employs over 2,300 people worldwide. IBSA PharmaLtd became an affiliate of IBSA Institut Biochimique SA (IBSA), following the acquisition of its UK distributor Pharmasurein May 2022. For over 20 years, Pharmasure distributed IBSA products in the UK becoming a major contributor to the UK reproductive medicine field.The combination of Pharmasures UK knowledge and dedicated people, along with the direct support from the IBSA group will ensure we can keep delivering excellence in fertility to best support the patients.Aligned with our parent company, IBSA PharmaLtd became an affiliate of IBSA Institut Biochimique SA (IBSA), following the acquisition of its UK distributor Pharmasurein May 2022. For over 20 years, Pharmasure distributed IBSA products in the UK becoming a major contributor to the UK reproductive medicine field.The combination of Pharmasures UK knowledge and dedicated people, along with the direct support from the IBSA group will ensure we can keep delivering excellence in fertility to best support the patients.Aligned with our parent company, IBSA Pharma UK has a patient-centered approach. We work closely with our customers, listening and understanding the challenges. This way we can best respond and support the needs and requirements, to enhance the service and patient experience beyond the treatment.At IBSA Pharma, we believe that our people are our most valuable assets. We are proud of our dedicated and passionate team. We work hard to develop our team and to keep improving our capabilities. This way we can best respond and support the needs and requirements, to enhance the service and patient experience beyond the treatment.At IBSA Pharma, we believe that our people are our most valuable assets. We are proud of our dedicated and passionate team. We work hard to develop our team and to keep improving our capabilities.

