CARBOGEN AMCIS Announces Leadership Transition

BUBENDORF, SWITZERLAND, February 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BUBENDORF, Switzerland (February 3, 2025) — Switzerland-based CARBOGEN AMCIS , a leading pharmaceutical process development and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing company, has announced the departure of its current CEO, Pascal Ville-magne as of March 31 and the appointment of his replacement, Stephan Fritschi After thirteen years with CARBOGEN AMCIS, the last three thereof as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Pascal Villemagne has announced his intent to step down at the end of March 2025, to take on a new challenge in his professional career. He will remain in his role until March 31, 2025, and facilitate the handover to the new CEO.“We thank Pascal for his dedication and leadership during a transformational period for CAR-BOGEN AMCIS,” said Arpit Vyas, Global Managing Director. “Pascal has been instrumental in the turnaround of CARBOGEN AMCIS. During his tenure, Pascal successfully implemented structural changes in the company organization and supported our digital transformation. He paved the way for a bright future for our company, securing CARBOGEN AMCIS’ position as a world leader in the pharmaceutical industry.”The company is pleased to announce that Stephan Fritschi, currently serving as Chief Alli-ance Officer and deputy CEO, will assume the role of CEO, effective as of April 1, 2025. “With more than 25 years at CARBOGEN AMCIS, a perfect knowledge of the company and extensive experience in the pharmaceutical market, Stephan Fritschi brings a deep understanding of the company’s operations, values, and strategic direction, he assures continuity in growing the business” stated Christian Eich, Chairman of CARBOGEN AMCIS.“It has been a privilege to lead CARBOGEN AMCIS. I am incredibly proud of what we have ac-complished together, not only during my three years as CEO, but also over the past thirteen years within the company. I have full confidence in Stephan’s ability to steer the company toward even greater success. We will be working together over the coming weeks to ensure a smooth transition.” Said Pascal Villemagne.“I am honored to take on this role and lead CARBOGEN AMCIS into the future. I look forward to collaborating with the team to continue the progress we have made and to build on the foundations laid by my predecessor, ensuring we continue to deliver value to our customers, employees, and stakeholders.” Commented Stephan FritschiThe Board of Directors expressed its gratitude to Pascal Villemagne for his outstanding con-tributions and commitment to the company, as well as its confidence in Stephan Fritschi to lead CARBOGEN AMCIS into its next phase of growth.CARBOGEN AMCIS ( www.carbogen-amcis.com ) is a leading service provider, offering a portfo-lio of drug-development and commercialization services to the pharmaceutical and biophar-maceutical industry at all stages of drug development. The integrated services provide inno-vative chemistry solutions to support timely and safe drug development, allowing customers to make the best use of available resources. CARBOGEN AMCIS is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dishman Carbogen Amcis Limited., Ahmedabad, IndiaDishman Carbogen Amcis Limited ( www.imdcal.com ) is a global outsourcing partner for the pharmaceutical industry, offering a portfolio of development, scale-up and manufacturing services. Dishman Carbogen Amcis group improves its customers’ businesses by providing a range of development and manufacturing solutions at locations in Europe and in India.

