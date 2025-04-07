Masaryk University Invites Applications for MSCA Postdoctoral Fellowship 2024

BRNO, CZECH REPUBLIC, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Masaryk University (MUNI), a leading institution in Horizon 2020 (H2020) and Horizon Europe (HEU) programs, invites researchers in the Humanities to apply for the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions (MSCA) Postdoctoral Fellowships 2024. The MSCA-PF offers a unique opportunity for scholars to develop their independent research projects while enhancing their transferable skills and career prospects.The Faculty of Arts at Masaryk University (FF MU), an institution that holds the prestigious HR Excellence in Research Award, provides a dynamic and modern research environment. Fellows will benefit from cutting-edge research facilities and a broad selection of training programs designed to foster professional growth.Funding and Career ProspectsThe MSCA-PF provides comprehensive financial support, including:- A postdoctoral salary- Family and mobility allowances- Research, training, and networking fundsApplicants to the MSCA-PF in the Czech Republic significantly increase their chances of securing funding with a single application, benefiting from three potential funding sources:- MSCA Postdoctoral Fellowship- ERA Fellowship for widening countries- Structural Funds financing MSCA OP J.A.C., achieved by 80% of applicants scoring 70% or higher in MSCA PF evaluations.Why Choose Masaryk University?Masaryk University is committed to fostering innovative research and providing scholars with an excellent academic environment. The Faculty of Arts offers interdisciplinary collaborations, state-of-the-art facilities, and a comprehensive training portfolio tailored to postdoctoral researchers.Apply NowResearchers interested in pursuing their academic careers in a leading European research institution are encouraged to apply for the MSCA Postdoctoral Fellowship 2024 at Masaryk University.For more information, visit Masaryk University’s official website Overview of recent successful Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions Postdoctoral Fellowships 2024 (MSCA-PF) projects.About Masaryk UniversityMasaryk University, located in Brno, Czech Republic, is one of Central Europe’s leading academic and research institutions. With a strong commitment to excellence in research and education, the university actively participates in international scientific collaboration and innovation.

