PRAHA, CZECH REPUBLIC, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The book published by Cambridge University Press Europe’s Auto Industry: Global Production Networks and Spatial Change by Petr Pavlínek from Faculty of Science at Charles University examines the restructuring and geographical reorganization of the European automotive industry since the early 1990s, analyzing the driving forces behind these changes and their impact on regional economic development in Europe. It employs innovative conceptual and theoretical approaches, as well as methods derived from analytical frameworks of global production networks, global value chains, and the spatial division of labor.The book's starting point is an explanation of the impact of foreign direct investment on economic development, particularly in less developed countries and regions. This explanation is then applied to the analysis of investment behavior in the automotive industry, which has led to significant changes in the geography of European car manufacturing and its increasing internationalization. As a result of major foreign investments, production in Central and Eastern Europe has grown rapidly and has become tightly integrated into the transnationally organized European automotive industry in the form of an "integrated periphery."The book also explores how this rapid expansion of the automotive industry in Central and Eastern Europe has affected the industry in Western Europe, where most of the factory closures and job losses have occurred. However, these general trends have manifested very unevenly across different countries. Additionally, the book analyzes how shifts in production geography have influenced the relative position of individual countries within the European automotive industry. It also examines the transition to electric vehicle manufacturing, particularly in Central and Eastern Europe, and the expected impact of this transition on the role of the integrated periphery in the future European automotive industry.“Europe’s Auto Industry investigates the changing automotive industry in Europe by drawing on the analytical approaches on global production networks, global value chains, and spatial divisions of labor,” said Pavlinek It focuses on the restructuring and geographic reorganization of the European automotive industry since the early 1990s by analyzing the driving forces and the regional development effects of these changes. It explains the spatial profit-seeking strategies of large automotive industry firms and their role in the restructuring and increasing internationalization of Europe’s automotive industry through foreign direct investment. The book considers how the rapid growth of the automotive industry in Eastern Europe since the 1990s has affected the automotive industry in Western Europe. It evaluates the relative position of countries in the European automotive industry and examines the transition to the production of electric vehicles in eastern Europe.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.