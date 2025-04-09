Snaps Gives 10% of Sales to All Florida to Support the Protection of Florida’s Wildlife and Natural Ecosystems

Snaps x All Florida: Get 10% off with code ALLFLORIDA—Snaps donates 10% to protect lands, waters, and wildlife. Wear the mission. Protect the wild.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starting today, fashion meets purpose as All Florida , a nonprofit protecting Florida’s natural ecosystems, joins forces with premium men’s apparel brand Snapz for an exciting new campaign that lets customers give back while gearing up in serious style.When shoppers visit snapsclothing.com and use promo code ALLFLORIDA, they’ll receive 10% off their order—and Snaps will donate 10% of the sale to All Florida’s conservation work.Buy a $100 shirt? You save $10—and Snaps gives $10 to protect Florida’s lands, waters, and wildlife.Where Fashion Meets ConservationThis partnership brings together two brands rooted in authenticity. All Florida protects wild lands, native species, and clean water through boots-on-the-ground action, while Snaps designs durable, heritage-inspired shirts for men who live with purpose.“This is the kind of partnership we’re proud of,” said the founder of All Florida. “Snaps didn’t just throw us a promo code—they’re backing real conservation work with real dollars. That support goes straight to our mission to keep Florida wild.”Unmatched Style and VersatilitySnaps began with two friends who shared a love for live music, sports, authentic connection—and dressing well. Disillusioned with corporate careers, they came together over a few beers and decided to forge a new path. The idea: build a brand that honors their roots and reflects their lifestyle.What started as a concept quickly became a cult-favorite clothing line, centered around the reimagined pearl snap shirt. Timeless and rugged, each shirt combines premium fabric, precision fit, and everyday utility—infused with the soul of campfires, open air, and worn-in boots.“We don’t just design clothes—we build pieces that last, tell a story, and carry values,” said a Snaps co-founder. “Supporting All Florida just made sense. We’re both fighting for the things that matter.”Two Brands. One Mission.While All Florida works to protect the physical landscape, Snaps helps preserve a lifestyle rooted in respect—for nature, for heritage, and for personal expression. This partnership creates a rare opportunity for customers to align their purchases with their principles—whether they’re dressing up for a night out or heading off the grid.About All FloridaAll Florida is a nonprofit conservation organization working to protect Florida’s wild places and native species through education, advocacy, and direct action. From Everglades restoration and clean water advocacy to wildlife protection and policy reform, All Florida fights to keep the state’s natural spaces wild, healthy, and free for future generations.Learn more at www.allflorida.org About SnapsSnaps creates high-quality men’s Western shirts inspired by frontier grit and built to last. Founded by two friends chasing meaning over money, Snaps combines classic Americana style with modern functionality and sustainable practices. From barstools to backroads, Snaps is designed for men who live boldly and dress with purpose.Explore the collection at www.snapsclothing.com

