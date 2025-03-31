Travis Thompson Receives Florida’s Top Conservation Honor for Innovative Environmental Leadership

Travis Thompson wins Chris Janson Creativity in Conservation Award for preserving Florida’s wild lands. Donate at allflorida.org to support his mission.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Fish & Wildlife Foundation of Florida has awarded Travis Thompson the highly respected Chris Janson Creativity in Conservation Award, celebrating his innovative and lasting impact on the preservation of Florida’s natural resources.The award, named in honor of Chris Janson—a country music superstar and celebrated conservation advocate—recognizes individuals who demonstrate exceptional creativity, leadership, and dedication to environmental protection. It is considered one of the highest honors in Florida’s conservation community.A fifth-generation Floridian, Thompson has spent over two decades working to safeguard Florida’s wild lands and waters. As founder of All Florida , one of the state’s most active grassroots conservation organizations, he’s led critical efforts to protect and restore thousands of acres of habitat across the state.His creative strategies include educational podcasting, grassroots outreach, and a strong social media presence—all of which have helped mobilize support for key initiatives like Vote Yes on Amendment 2 and the Foundation’s Watch the World Wake Up campaign. A dedicated policy advocate, Thompson recently attended his 50th Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission meeting—marking years of civic engagement.“Travis Thompson embodies the spirit of this award,” said a Foundation representative. “He’s not only preserving land and wildlife—he’s preserving Florida’s way of life through innovation and connection.”Why It MattersFlorida’s environment is under increasing threat from development, pollution, and habitat loss. Thompson’s work through All Florida ensures that future generations will be able to hunt, fish, explore, and thrive in the outdoors. But this work depends on community support.To contribute to ongoing conservation efforts, visit www.allflorida.org to learn more and donate. Your support helps fund real action to protect the lands and waters that make Florida unique.Congratulations to Travis Thompson for this well-earned recognition—and thank you for your enduring commitment to preserving Florida’s wild places.

