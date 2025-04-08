Progressive Republican Realtor Jim Athans Brings His 'PROSPERITY ZONE' Vision To The California Governors Race
Business leader and entrepreneur James Athans has officially declared his candidacy for Governor bringing his bold "Prosperity Zone" vision to Californias Race
ECONOMIC INDEPENDENCE NOW!
Stop feeding the dragon! If it's made in China, it's costing you more than you think.
It may be that tariffs are the wrong approach, causing unnecessary unrest in the world and local economy. A simple grassroots discussion with the American people on the importance of buying American is the right approach. Join gubernatorial candidate Jim Athans in his grassroots campaign for homegrown prosperity, empowering California with American products. "We don't have to have a confrontational tariff war. We can take care of business right here in our own backyard. Join me in creating a grassroots awareness campaign that secures our economic future and brings jobs back to California"
Join Jim Athans on his website podcast as he discusses longstanding American foreign policy positions and the differences he has with the Trump administration concerning the defense of Ukraine.
jimathansforcagovernor.com
(877) 243-9279
instagram.com/jimathans
https://gofund.me/43201644
jimathans4cagovernor@gmail.com
Jim Athans
Jim Athans For Califonria Governor
+1 816-907-8628
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.