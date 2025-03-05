Submit Release
BIDWARZ Delivers a Knockout Blow to 'Caveman' Home Buyers who Lowball Homeowners

Top Realtor Jim Athans To Expand His Brand State Wide

CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BIDWARZ flips the script by forcing investors to compete for properties instead of bullying sellers into bad deals. Instead of accepting the first club-to-the-head offer, homeowners get multiple competing bids from serious investors, ensuring they actually get a fairer market value.

How BIDWARZ Delivers the knockout punch

1. Homeowners list their property through BIDWARZ instead of selling to a single wholesaler or ''fast cash" buyers.
2. Investors bid against each other, creating a real, competitive market instead of a one sided hustle.
3. Sellers pick the best deal, not the first guy with a business card and a predatory contract.
4. Everyone wins--except the caveman.

Ready to fight for your homes value?

About BidWarz— BidWarz was founded by Jim Athans, a licensed Keller Williams real estate agent got tired of watching homeowners get taken advantage of. The platform is designed to level the playing field, force investors to compete, and ensure sellers walk away with the best deal possible.

www.bidwarz.kw.com

James Athans
bidwarz
+1 877-243-9279
