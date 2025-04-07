TENEX.AI Appoints Venkata Koppaka as CTO to Accelerate AI-Powered MDR During Rapid Expansion

Venkata Koppaka, TENEX.AI CTO

Venkata Koppaka joins TENEX.AI as CTO to scale its AI-powered MDR platform amid rapid growth and rising demand for next-gen AI powered cybersecurity services.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TENEX.AI, a rapidly growing provider of AI-powered Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services backed by premier investors Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Shield Capital, today announced the appointment of Venkata Koppaka as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). This strategic hire comes as TENEX.AI scales its operations to match surging customer demand and broad adoption of its AI-first security services.Venkata brings extensive experience building cutting-edge security technologies at scale. He was a founding engineer at Google Chronicle (now Google Cloud Security Operations), where he led pivotal initiatives such as the development of User Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) and Alert Management systems, and made key contributions to VirusTotal and Uppercase. Most recently, Venkata focused on integrating advanced AI capabilities – including Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Autonomous Agents – into Google Cloud. His career also includes guiding multiple startups through critical growth phases, from inception to scale, including Telerik (acquired by Progress Software) and Carvana.As CTO at TENEX.AI, Venkata will lead the company’s technology vision and strategy, with a focus on scaling TENEX.AI’s proprietary artificial intelligence capabilities, advancing platform automation and driving operational efficiency at scale. He will also oversee technical strategy supporting the company’s 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC) and further position TENEX as the premier cybersecurity partner for organizations leveraging Google Cloud Security and Microsoft Security platforms."AI-driven automation within the SOC is fundamentally redefining how security teams manage high-volume alerts and orchestrate effective incident response," said Venkata Koppaka. "TENEX.AI is at the forefront of this transformation. I am incredibly excited to join the team and focus on scaling our AI-powered MDR platform, expanding our technological capabilities, and ensuring we deliver world-class security outcomes for our growing customer base."“Venkata is an exceptional addition to the TENEX.AI leadership team, bringing invaluable expertise from the frontiers of Google cloud security and artificial intelligence," said Eric Foster, CEO of TENEX.AI. “His deep understanding of security operations, threat intelligence, and AI will be critical as we accelerate our development of next-generation security solutions and scale our platform to meet intense market demand. Venkata’s leadership is key to driving our continued expansion and technological edge.”To support this rapid growth, TENEX.AI is actively hiring Software Engineers across the United States, building a world-class engineering team under CTO Venkata Koppaka. This recruitment push supports the TENEX Cyber Command Center in Kansas City and focuses initially on talent in the Kansas City and Bay Area regions to meet accelerating customer demand.ABOUT TENEX:TENEX is a cybersecurity company leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and human expertise to transform enterprise security. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Shield Capital, TENEX’s flagship offering is a next-generation Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service, transforming how organizations detect and respond to threats. With deep expertise in Google and Microsoft security ecosystems and state-of-the-art AI capabilities, TENEX empowers enterprises to enhance threat detection, agility, and resilience while maximizing the value of their security investments.For more information, visit TENEX.AI or contact info@tenex.ai.

