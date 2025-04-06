Mayor Bowser to Announce Walter Reed Retail Grant Awardees and Visit Local Businesses

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, April 7 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will visit several local businesses at The Parks at Walter Reed and announce the awardees of the Walter Reed Retail Opportunity Grant program, a $500,000 investment to support businesses activating retail areas on The Parks at Walter Reed campus. The tour will begin at the DC Pop-Up, a collective of women and minority-owned businesses that are a part of the Made in DC Program.

Businesses that have opened at The Parks at Walter Reed include The Charmery, Chase Bank, DC Pop-Up, District Dogs, Livewell Animal Hospital at the Parks, JINYA, Juneberry Garage, Nail Saloon, Starbucks, and Whole Foods. Businesses coming to the campus soon include Blue’s Coffee Shop, McCuiston Group Pediatrics and Lactation, Pere Wine Bar, Slice and Pie, Tropical Smoothie Café, and True Value Hardware.

WHEN:

Monday, April 7 at 11 am

WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Nina Albert, Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development

Rosemary Suggs-Evans, Director, Department of Small and Local Business Development

WHERE:

The DC Pop-Up

1155 Dahlia Street NW (Marketplace Plaza)

*Closest Metro Station: Takoma Metro Station*

*Closest Bikeshare Station: Georgia Avenue & Dahlia Street NW*

Press interested in attending the event are asked to RSVP to [email protected].

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or X.

