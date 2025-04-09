Executive Coach Loretta Stagnitto Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loretta Stagnitto is a certified executive coach and president of an online coaching and training company that specializes in leadership development for executives, mid-level leaders, and high performing teams. While the business that carries her name includes the word leadership, she acknowledges that capable leaders care about their own health and wellness, and that of their teams, so she also specializes in coaching for wellness and workplace mental health. The clientele Loretta serves are either already in the C-Suite or well on their way to such a high seat of authority. She especially enjoys working with ambitious women executives and knows that for any leader, it can be lonely at the top. As a trusted advisor whose only personal agenda is to help her clients succeed, Loretta provides these top executives with a sounding board and thought partnership, helping them to plan and strategize while allowing them to be vulnerable and empowered to share their concerns in a safe space, free from any judgement or retribution.

Before becoming an executive coach, Loretta was a C-Suite executive herself, working in Silicon Valley during what she calls the Internet 1.0. era. She helped to introduce technologies that today are part of everyday life, like vehicle navigation systems, voice-over-internet video games, and online photo sharing. Just like in her early career where she began working in the pioneering technology and Internet industries, Loretta started coaching leaders before the Coaching industry was a thing. Given the rapid growth and popularity of Coaching, today everyone seems to be some type of business or corporate coach, and it’s changed the dynamic of the profession. In an industry currently inundated with executive and leadership coaches, her distinctions include being a former C-suite professional, being a pioneer, and understanding the mindset and needs of people at the top.

Loretta transitioned to coaching after completing a rigorous, two-year training course through Corporate Coach U, one of the first-ever executive coach training programs. Throughout the years she has created and refined her coaching methodology, a 3-step approach she calls Assess. Act. Achieve, to help clients get clear on the type of leader they want to be, and what they need to know and do to achieve it. She named this process “The I Know System” for Personal and Team Leadership Development, and through it she helps leaders better understand their strengths and vulnerabilities, build stronger and better performing teams, enhance relationships, and recognize how they can deliver even more value for their organizations.

This gifted coach also knows that the business climate is more intense today than ever before, largely driven by residue from the 2020 pandemic, uncertain domestic and global economic conditions, and rapid changes brought on by the New Federal Administration. She believes leaders need to overcome their own anxieties and learn to build resilience and the ability to lead during times of great ambiguity. Those who don’t will face burnout, something that she also sees a great deal these days. In fact, Loretta recently launched a 3-month virtual executive and peer coaching program targeted at directors and mid-level leaders who face the biggest risk of this due to their large level of responsibilities and lack of leadership development and support they receive to help deliver on them.

“When you are a mid-level leader, you serve as an intermediary between the C-Suite and lower levels of staff and, have so many responsibilities. These really are the unsung heroes of an organization because they are charged with implementing the company’s vision and executing its strategies; gaining buy-in from dozen of stakeholders; developing staff and supporting teams, and in many cases, being on the front line with customers. Yet they themselves don’t receive a lot of skills development and training support from their leaders. Eventually they either burn-out, or leave an organization for greener pastures, creating a strong void of this level of leadership for the company.”

She adds that women leaders are particularly susceptible to this given their tendencies to also have personal caretaking responsibilities that are just as demanding as their professional ones. Her virtual coaching program has helped them balance it all by developing the right skills and behaviors so they can better advocate for themselves, make choices on how to move ahead or when to move on, and not succumb to corporate burnout.

Loretta supports women leaders through other tailored coaching programs, as well. Since 2022 she has served as an Executive Coach or “Guide” for CHIEF, the largest network of senior women executives dedicated to providing the leadership insights and community they need to drive impact from the top in a rapidly changing business environment. Through small, curated groups of talented women who come together monthly, she helps facilitate peer-to-peer advising and experience sharing, demonstrating the power, performance and joy of empowered women who support other women.

This is why she was asked to be part of the Empowering Women series.

