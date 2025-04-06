President Trump Approves Emergency Declarations for Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee to Supplement State-led Response Activities

Residents are urged to listen to local officials as severe weather and flooding risk continues

WASHINGTON -- FEMA is actively coordinating with states across the mid-west and central U.S. affected by recent severe storms and flooding to support their locally-led response efforts. Residents and visitors should continue to listen to instructions from local officials, monitor local weather alerts and evacuate immediately if told to so.

The President approved emergency declarations for Arkansas, Kentucky and Tennessee, which allows FEMA to identify, mobilize and provide equipment and resources to support state and local efforts. FEMA is also coordinating with the Department of Defense and other federal agencies to leverage their resources and equipment if requested by the state.

FEMA activated Regional Response Coordination Centers in Georgia and Texas and its National Response Coordination Center in Washington, D.C. to support state partners. Incident Management Teams, as well as emergency communication support and Urban Search and Rescue teams, have been deployed to the area to bolster the state and local responders’ operations. Federal resources – including meals, water, generators and other commodities – plus additional search and rescue teams are in position and ready to deploy in anticipation of state requests for assistance.

Even as rainfall amounts in the area begin to decrease, river and flash flooding may become more widespread and create hazardous conditions. Never walk, swim or drive through floodwaters. Just six inches of moving water can knock a person down, and one foot of water can carry away a vehicle.

People in the affected area should continue to listen to instructions from local officials to stay safe. Shelters are open in each state for people who are unable to return home due to the risks from the storm and possible flooding. Visit redcross.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS to find the nearest shelter.

While the effects of the storm are widespread and impact many states simultaneously, each disaster is unique. FEMA continues to work alongside state and local partners to address the specific needs of each affected area.

Arkansas

Kentucky

Residents and visitors can visit the Kentucky Emergency Management website for the latest information.

Urban Search and Rescue teams are currently deployed to Greenville, Louisville and Moorehead.

FEMA Mobile Emergency Response Support assets are deployed to Frankfort and Louisville, which provide mobile telecommunications, operational support and power generators in support of response officials on the ground.

Emergency Management Assistance Compact task forces, which enable resource sharing across states during disasters, are supporting state and local operations.

Voluntary evacuations are in place for residents of Nelson County.

Tennessee