“I visit my corpsman every Memorial Day.”

The silence feels heavy as I walk through Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery. It always feels this way. Each year, I return to honor my old corpsman’s memory and reflect on serving together in 2005.

I stand by her headstone, tracing the carved letters with my fingers. Memories of her infectious laugh and vivid blue eyes blend with my sorrow. Through tear-filled eyes, I recall the sacrifices she and many others made to defend our country.

Understanding Memorial Day

Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday in May, is a day for solemn remembrance. It’s a day to honor service members who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Nationwide, people will visit cemeteries, share stories and reflect on the sacrifices made by these individuals.

The toll of loss

I think about the families and friends of fallen service members. Memorial Day can be a deeply emotional time, bringing up feelings of grief and sorrow. It is a reminder of the losses we’ve experienced.

For those who know the heartache of loss, there is support available.

VA can assist you through the Veterans Crisis Line 24/7 (Dial 988 and Press 1) and free grief counseling at Vet Centers. These community-based centers provide a supportive environment for processing grief and connecting with others. You are not alone in your grief.

To find a Vet Center near you, call 1-877-927-8387 or use the online location finder.

Honoring their memory

Row after row, name after name, each headstone belongs to someone who served, had dreams, was loved and had a story.

Some will run their fingers over the letters like I do. Others will say the names out loud. Some will share stories of courage, sacrifice, humor and the little things that made them who they were.

To my fellow Veterans, as you visit cemeteries and reflect, know that you are not alone in your grief. Let their memory remind you of the courage and commitment that defined those we lost. To the families and survivors of fallen service members, your loved one’s service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

We can grieve and honor them differently, but what matters is that we do.

Every Memorial Day at 3 p.m. local time, Americans pause for the National Moment of Remembrance—a minute of silence that unites us in gratitude and respect. I’ll be standing right next to my corpsman as we mourn, remember and celebrate, honoring those who sacrificed everything so we could live freely.

Learn more

Find a National Cemetery, learn about the history of Memorial Day or find ways to honor our fallen heroes at the National Cemetery Administration’s Memorial Day history page.