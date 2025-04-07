Canadian Classics: Maple Buds and Rosebuds Chocolates Return to Delight Fans, Made in Canada

Maple Buds and Rosebuds the Canadian Classics are back.

CANADA, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jimmy Zee’s Distributors is excited to announce the official return of Maple Buds and Rosebuds, two cherished Canadian chocolate treats. These beloved classics are crafted with pure milk chocolate, offering consumers not only a delightful taste experience but also a palm oil-free option."We are thrilled to bring back these iconic treats, which have been a staple in Canadian confectionery for years," said Jimmy Zee, owner of Jimmy Zee's Distributors. "Our commitment to using high-quality ingredients like pure milk chocolate continues to resonate with our customers." Made in Canada!!Both Maple Buds and Rosebuds are returning to shelves, ensuring that fans of these retro candies can once again indulge in their rich, chocolatey goodness. For more information on these products and other trending items, please visit www.jimmyzees.com JImmy Zee is an award winning musician from Canada, with 5 albums to his name www. zeeblues .com.

