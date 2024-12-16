Canadian Classics: Maple Buds and Rosebuds Chocolates Return to Delight Fans

Maple Buds and Rosebuds a Canadian Classic are back.

The long wait is over -- Classic Maple Buds and Rosebuds are back in production. Pure Milk Chocolate made in Canada. Three sizes including the classic 90g box.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jimmy Zee’s Distributors is thrilled to announce that Maple Buds and Rosebuds, a cherished Canadian classic, are back in production!The response has been overwhelming—orders are flooding in, and people are reaching out from all over the Canada, eager to get their hands on these nostalgic treats."It’s heartwarming to see so many individuals sharing memories of their grandparents, parents, and family gatherings, all tied to these beloved products.The joy and connection these treats evoke are truly special. It’s clear that these treats hold a special place in the hearts of many."JImmy Zee's is excited to share that as part of our celebration of the return of Maple Buds and Rosebuds, the creation a new contest called:"Maple Buds --- Budding Stars."As an award-winning Canadian musician, I understand the challenges new musicians face and am passionate about helping them succeed.Stay tuned for more details on this exciting initiative!For More Information and Product Enquires go to www.jimmyzees.com

