Vibrant Occasions Catering Partners with Local Chef for Exclusive Fundraising Gala

BRYANT, AR, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vibrant Occasions Catering is proud to announce its sponsorship of "Sip, Savor, and Support at The Hill," an elegant fundraising event benefiting the Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center (CAMCAC). The event will take place on Thursday, April 10, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hill Barn Event Center in Bryant, Arkansas.

The evening will feature a specially curated wine pairing menu created through a unique collaboration between Chef Matt Fuller, owner of 501 Prime in Hot Springs, and Chef Serge Krikorian with the Vibrant Occasions Catering Team. Guests will enjoy an exceptional culinary experience including fig and brie bruschetta, tuna tartar tacos, pasta alla vodka cream sauce in a Parmesan wheel, pork belly "chirashi" bowl, and red wine braised boneless beef short ribs over horseradish mashed potatoes. Each course will be expertly paired with select wines including Mionetto Prosecco, Joel Gott Pinot Gris, Jam Cellars Chardonnay, La Crema Pinot Noir, and Robert Mondavi Private Selection Cabernet Sauvignon.

"We are honored to support such a vital organization in our community," said Serge Krikorian, Executive Chef and owner of Vibrant Occasions Catering. "By donating a portion of our services for this special evening, we hope to help CAMCAC continue their mission of providing hope, healing, and justice to child abuse survivors."

In addition to the gourmet dining experience, the event will feature an exclusive fashion show, live music, and a live auction with unique items and experiences up for bid. Proceeds from the evening will directly benefit CAMCAC's comprehensive services for children who have experienced abuse.

The Cooper-Anthony Mercy Child Advocacy Center is the only hospital-based child advocacy center in Arkansas and serves more than 800 clients annually across a four-county area. As a nonprofit organization, CAMCAC provides all services free of charge, including forensic interviews, medical exams, child advocacy, mental health services, prevention services, and training programs.

Sponsorship opportunities for "Sip, Savor, and Support at The Hill" range from $500 to $10,000, with individual tickets available for $100. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://give.mercyhealthfoundation.net/event/hsp-sip-savor-support-2025/e646562.

For more information about the event, contact Holly Heer at holly.heer@mercy.net or call 501.622.2531 ext. 234.

About Vibrant Occasions Catering:

Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor’s Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio’s Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge’s surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business.

