CodeEMR Presents Solutions to Maximize Medical Coding Reimbursement at AAPC’s HEALTHCON

WOBURN, MA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CodeEMR, a leading provider of remote medical coding and auditing services for medical practices, hospitals, and health systems, will present its full range of healthcare coding solutions at AAPC’s HEALTHCON 2025 , Booth #109, April 6-9, at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.HEALTHCON 2025 offers a platform for anyone working in or around the business of healthcare to stay updated on the latest trends and industry changes, and learn best practices for improving efficiencies and maximizing revenue.CodeEMR’s team of more than 500 AAPC and AHIMA-certified remote medical coders is dedicated to achieving the highest level of specificity for maximum reimbursements with minimum denials.The company’s full range of virtual medical coding solutions, auditing, denial management and educational programs, are key components of revenue cycle services, focusing on:• Claim Denials ─ Incorrect, or incomplete coding can lead to claim denials, which requires additional time and resources to rectify and resubmit.• Underpayment or overpayment errors ─ Incorrect coding can result in underpayment or overpayment, which can lead to penalties and audits.• Revenue loss ─ Consistent coding errors, including not coding for all services performed, can lead to revenue loss.• Compliance Risks ─ Non-compliance with regulations can result in fines, penalties, and loss of payer contracts.• Untimely submission of claims ─ Late submissions can result in denied claims, which affects reimbursement.“Virtual medical coding offers a cost-effective approach to capturing revenue, ensuring compliance and avoiding costly mistakes,” says Vice President of Coding Business Development Paul Ferrazza. “CodeEMR is committed to educating, auditing, and providing meticulously accurate coding and auditing services that address the challenges and requirements of diverse healthcare operations.”About HEALTHCON 2025HEALTHCON brings industry leaders with a shared passion for revenue cycle excellence together to explore the best approaches, industry updates, and challenges that impact their organizations. Keynote presentations, panel discussions, Ask the Expert series, and interactive sessions led by industry thought leaders provide invaluable inspiration, insights, actionable strategies, and meaningful connections with fellow healthcare professionals.About CodeEMRCodeEMR is a subsidiary of ScribeEMR, a leading provider of AI-powered healthcare documentation solutions and live, virtual medical coding and auditing, scribing, and medical office services for medical practices, hospitals, and health systems. CodeEMR’s team of certified professional coders works with more than 85 EMR platforms, with the deep expertise necessary to prevent denials, optimize reimbursements, and help foster growth in any medical environment. For more information visit www.codeemr.com . Follow us on: LinkedIn.

