I 91 North Bound Closure

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Royalton Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

I91 North Bound is Closed in the area of MM62 due to a  MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

This incident is expected to last for 45MIN.  Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

John Conway

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Vermont State Police

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT 05158

802-722-4600

802-722-4690-FAX

 

