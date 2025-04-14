Elimu Informatics Joins AMIA as a Silver Corporate Partner to Advance Health Informatics Innovation

Elimu partners with AMIA as a Silver Corporate Partner, reinforcing its commitment to smarter data, better care, and health IT collaboration.



EL CERRITO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elimu Informatics is proud to announce its new role as a Silver Corporate Partner of the American Medical Informatics Association (AMIA) . This partnership highlights Elimu’s commitment to driving advancements in clinical decision support, data quality optimization, semantic normalization, and interoperability, aligning with AMIA’s mission to lead the way in biomedical and health informatics.As healthcare continues to evolve, high-quality, well-structured data is essential for improving clinical outcomes and optimizing decision-making at the point of care. Elimu Informatics specializes in enhancing data usability and interoperability, ensuring that healthcare organizations can leverage accurate, standardized, and contextually relevant data to improve patient care. AMIA's professional development resources are critical to Elimu's success. We proudly note that over 60% of our informaticians are Fellows of ACMI or Fellows of AMIA. Through this partnership, Elimu aims to collaborate with AMIA’s extensive network of informatics professionals, contribute to thought leadership initiatives, and help shape the future of health IT.“At Elimu Informatics, we believe that unlocking the full potential of clinical data is key to transforming patient care,” said Aziz Boxwala MD, PhD, FACMI, President of Elimu Informatics. “By joining AMIA as a Silver Corporate Partner, we are reinforcing our commitment to data-driven innovation, interoperability and collaboration with the broader informatics community.”In addition to its work in clinical decision support and data quality optimization, Elimu Informatics is actively advancing precision medicine and social determinants of health (SDOH) integration. By integrating relevant Health Related Social Needs (HRSNs) into healthcare decision-making, Elimu is helping providers better understand the full picture of a patient’s health. Further, Elimu’s RapidFireApps(™) software development services makes it possible for Elimu clients to leverage FHIR to develop novel clinical decision support solutions. This partnership with AMIA will further support Elimu’s mission to bridge interoperability gaps in healthcare and enhance care decision-making processes across the healthcare continuum.To learn more about Elimu Informatics and its mission to improve healthcare through better data, visit https://elimu.io/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=press&utm_campaign=amiapartner&utm_content=company About Elimu InformaticsElimu Informatics is a recognized leader in clinical decision support, data quality optimization, and interoperability solutions. Our suite of solutions empowers healthcare providers with the tools they need to enhance care quality, drive research, and streamline operations. With a strong foundation in FHIR-based standards and a mission to enable personalized, data-driven care, Elimu continues to lead advancements in healthcare technology. Learn more here: https://elimu.io/?utm_source=pressrelease&utm_medium=press&utm_campaign=amiapartner&utm_content=company About AMIAAMIA, the leading professional association for informatics professionals, is the center of action for 5,500 informatics professionals from more than 65 countries. As the voice of the nation’s top biomedical and health informatics professionals, AMIA and its members play a leading role in assessing the effect of health innovations on health policy and advancing the field of informatics. AMIA actively supports five domains in informatics: translational bioinformatics, clinical research informatics, clinical informatics, consumer health informatics, and public health informatics. Learn more at www.amia.org

