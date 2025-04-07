Elimu Informatics Launches Playbook to Streamline Health and Social Care Data Integration

Novel Approach Helps State Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) Standardize SDOH Data Sharing and Enhance Care Coordination

With growing cost pressures on combined social and medical care spending, standardized data sharing is more important than ever.” — Dr. Jim Shalaby

EL CERRITO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elimu Informatics, Inc. today announced the development of its new playbook designed to help state Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) transition to HL7FHIRstandards and align with Gravity Project interoperability requirements. This innovative template enables the development of a roadmap for healthcare systems and community organizations to access standardized FHIR-enabled Social Determinants of Health (SDOH) data, empowering care teams to adopt a comprehensive, holistic approach in addressing both medical and social needs.Recognizing the critical role HIEs play in coordinating community health and social services, Elimu’s playbook builds on real-world insights gained from extensive client engagements and active participation in HL7 FHIR standards development. This methodology supports state-level implementations by enabling standardized SDOH screening and assessment, comprehensive social care service referral workflows, and robust outcomes tracking. Elimu’s SMART-on-FHIR Apps can provide additional value by seamlessly integrating with certified Electronic Health Records (EHRs) to support these workflows.“With growing cost pressures on combined social and medical care spending, standardized data sharing is more important than ever,” said Dr. Jim Shalaby , Elimu Informatics’ CEO. “We developed this playbook over the past year based on our hands-on experiences with state projects and vendor implementations. It’s already accelerating statewide health and social care integration and will continue to drive value for our customers.”Elimu Informatics’ professional services provide expert guidance to state public health agencies, health systems, and community-based organizations. By leveraging industry standards for Health-Related Social Needs (HRSN), the playbook not only simplifies care coordination but also enables more effective measurement of the impact of social services on community health outcomes as well as provider reimbursement for social care related activities.About Elimu InformaticsElimu Informatics is a healthcare technology company specializing in standards-driven interoperability, data quality optimization, clinical decision support and the development of SMART-on-FHIR apps. Its solutions help healthcare organizations turn data into actionable insights, enhancing clinical decision-making and operational efficiency. Learn more at https://elimu.io

