Culver City Artist Paal Anand Receives Prestigious International Masters Award during Art Expo New York

Dr. Salvatore Russo presents the International Masters Award to Paal Anand The crowd of onlookers during International Masters Award presentation to Paal Anand The panelists during the International Masters Award presentation to Paal Anand

Italian Fondazione Effetto Arte presented Paal Anand the award at the historic Sanctuary at Church of the Ascension in Brooklyn

To be acknowledged by the Fondazione Effetto Arte alongside such remarkable artists is an honor that validates years of artistic exploration and commitment to my vision.” — Paal Anand

CULVER CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Local artist Paal Anand has been awarded the distinguished International Prize for the New Great Masters by the Fondazione Effetto Arte during the Art Expo New York 2025. The prestigious recognition places Anand among the most innovative contemporary artists making significant contributions to the global art scene.Anand received the award during a ceremony held at the historic Sanctuary at Church of the Ascension in Brooklyn on April 4, coinciding with Art Expo New York 2025, which runs from April 1-7. The annual expo attracts over 50,000 art enthusiasts, collectors, and industry professionals from around the world.A master of visual storytelling through the lens of Greek mythology, Anand has built an illustrious career spanning over two decades in the commercial visual effects industry. His impressive portfolio includes contributions to celebrated projects such as "Hellboy," "Pirates of the Caribbean," and Eminem's "Without Me" music video. After pioneering work in digital compositing, Anand transitioned into fine art photography, where he channels his technical mastery and artistic vision into exploring narratives that resonate deeply with human experience.Anand's award-winning Conceptual artwork focuses on the intricate stories and mythology, reimagining these stories in their raw, unvarnished form. His photographic series delves into the flawed, nuanced nature of the gods, presenting them as complex beings rather than idealized figures. The artist employs stark contrasts of light and shadow, drawing viewers into a realm where mythic grandeur and human vulnerability coexist. His mixed media series imagines animals residing in the remaining infrastructure of mankind, as if we suddenly vanished off the Earth. The rare materials of Palladium and Gold used in the print itself becomes a shared means to a longer examination of the value we place on urban infrastructure over ecology."This recognition is truly humbling," said Anand. "To be acknowledged by the Fondazione Effetto Arte alongside such remarkable artists is an honor that validates years of artistic exploration and commitment to my vision."Pieces like "Heracles Hurls Lichas" showcase Anand's distinctive style, capturing the muscular Heracles mid-action with palpable strength and rage as he casts his servant into the abyss. "Alagea and the Erymanthian Boar" presents a surreal tableau of elegance and primal force, symbolizing the eternal struggle between civilization and nature. His use of monochromatic tones focuses attention on form and texture, reminiscent of classical sculpture yet firmly rooted in contemporary photographic practice.Prior to this latest recognition, Anand has garnered accolades including Graphis Gold Photography Awards and has been featured in international exhibitions like Arte Laguna Prize.The artist will be exhibiting a collection of new works at a gallery in Culver City in the coming months, where art enthusiasts can experience the award-winning creations firsthand.For more information about Paal Anand and upcoming exhibitions, please visit paalanand.comAbout Fondazione Effetto Arte:The Fondazione Effetto Arte is dedicated to promoting contemporary art and supporting emerging and established artists through exhibitions, publications, and prestigious international awards.

