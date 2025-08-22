Amended Board Meeting Agenda is Published
Amended
Board Meeting Agenda
September 9, 2025
10 a.m.
Location:
Valdosta State University
University Center Magnolia Room
1203 N. Patterson Street
Valdosta, Georgia 31601
I. Call to Order
II. Welcome/Remarks - Vice-Chair Holmes
III. Approval of Agenda
IV. Adoption of Minutes from June 10, 2025, Board Meeting
V. Old Business
None
VI. New Business
A. Election of Parole Board Chair and Vice-Chair for FY 2026
B. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Thomas Green, Director of Training
C. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole
VII. Adjournment
