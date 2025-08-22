Amended

Board Meeting Agenda
September 9, 2025

10 a.m.

Location: 
Valdosta State University
University Center Magnolia Room
1203 N. Patterson Street
Valdosta, Georgia 31601

I. Call to Order

II. Welcome/Remarks - Vice-Chair Holmes

III. Approval of Agenda

IV.  Adoption of Minutes from June 10, 2025, Board Meeting

V. Old Business

None

VI. New Business

A. Election of Parole Board Chair and Vice-Chair for FY 2026

B. Proposed Changes to Board Policies - Thomas Green, Director of Training 

C. Director’s Report - Christopher Barnett, Executive Director of Parole 

VII. Adjournment