Frequently asked questions about the ICRC's work in Myanmar

We have teams in Kachin, Kayin, Rakhine, Shan, Mandalay, and Yangon. In Mandalay, where the population has highly affected by the 28 March earthquake, we focus on providing the Myanmar Red Cross, other local responders, and health authorities with the support they need to reach those in urgent need. (See more information of our earthquake response ).

In the areas affected by armed conflict and other situations of violence we provide communities with their daily essentials and vital information regarding the risks of explosive hazards. Whenever possible, we also encourage communities to start livelihood initiatives.

We also support hospitals and other health structures with medicines and medical equipment. Through our physical rehabilitation programme, people with disabilities are able to receive orthopedic footwear and mobility devices.

We provide support to people released from their detention, allowing them to return home with dignity. We also assist in identifying the whereabouts of people's missing loved ones, and whenever possible, we work to reunite families.

Together with the Myanmar Red Cross Society and community based civil societies, we organize first aid and pre-hospital care training sessions for those helping people in emergency situations.