Submit Release
News Search

There were 897 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,985 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 542 Printer's Number 560

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 560

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

542

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY,

COLLETT, COSTA, BAKER, STEFANO, MUTH AND FLYNN, APRIL 4, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, APRIL 4, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in licensing of drivers, further providing for

schedule of convictions and points; in rules of the road in

general, further providing for speed timing devices; and, in

powers of department and local authorities, further providing

for specific powers of department and local authorities.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1535(d) and (e) of Title 75 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 1535. Schedule of convictions and points.

* * *

(d) [Exception] Exceptions.--

(1) This section does not apply to a person who was

operating a pedalcycle or an animal drawn vehicle.

(2) If a speeding offense under section 3362 (relating

to maximum speed limits) is charged as a result of the use of

a device authorized under section 3368(c)(2)(ii) (relating to

speed timing devices), no points shall be assigned under

subsection (a) unless the speed recorded is 10 or more miles

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 542 Printer's Number 560

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more