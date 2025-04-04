Senate Bill 542 Printer's Number 560

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 560

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

542

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY,

COLLETT, COSTA, BAKER, STEFANO, MUTH AND FLYNN, APRIL 4, 2025

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, APRIL 4, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in licensing of drivers, further providing for

schedule of convictions and points; in rules of the road in

general, further providing for speed timing devices; and, in

powers of department and local authorities, further providing

for specific powers of department and local authorities.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1535(d) and (e) of Title 75 of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:

§ 1535. Schedule of convictions and points.

* * *

(d) [Exception] Exceptions.--

(1) This section does not apply to a person who was

operating a pedalcycle or an animal drawn vehicle.

(2) If a speeding offense under section 3362 (relating

to maximum speed limits) is charged as a result of the use of

a device authorized under section 3368(c)(2)(ii) (relating to

speed timing devices), no points shall be assigned under

subsection (a) unless the speed recorded is 10 or more miles

