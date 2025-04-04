Senate Bill 542 Printer's Number 560
PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 560
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
542
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY SANTARSIERO, SCHWANK, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, KEARNEY,
COLLETT, COSTA, BAKER, STEFANO, MUTH AND FLYNN, APRIL 4, 2025
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, APRIL 4, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in licensing of drivers, further providing for
schedule of convictions and points; in rules of the road in
general, further providing for speed timing devices; and, in
powers of department and local authorities, further providing
for specific powers of department and local authorities.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1535(d) and (e) of Title 75 of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are amended to read:
§ 1535. Schedule of convictions and points.
* * *
(d) [Exception] Exceptions.--
(1) This section does not apply to a person who was
operating a pedalcycle or an animal drawn vehicle.
(2) If a speeding offense under section 3362 (relating
to maximum speed limits) is charged as a result of the use of
a device authorized under section 3368(c)(2)(ii) (relating to
speed timing devices), no points shall be assigned under
subsection (a) unless the speed recorded is 10 or more miles
