Senate Resolution 74 Printer's Number 564

PENNSYLVANIA, April 4 - PRINTER'S NO. 564

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

74

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, BROWN, FONTANA,

SANTARSIERO, COSTA, VOGEL, STREET, CULVER AND STEFANO,

APRIL 4, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, APRIL 4, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing April 19, 2025, as "Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia

Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, One in every 2,500 pregnancies are diagnosed with a

congenital diaphragmatic hernia (CDH); and

WHEREAS, CDH occurs when a baby's diaphragm fails to fully

form allowing abdominal organs into the chest cavity and

preventing lung growth; and

WHEREAS, Since 2000, it is estimated that over 700,000 babies

have been born with CDH, however only 50% of those babies

survived; and

WHEREAS, CDH is as common as spina bifida and cystic

fibrosis, however very few people know or are aware of it; and

WHEREAS, There are approximately 1,600 babies born with CDH

each year in the United States; and

WHEREAS, Many people in this Commonwealth have been diagnosed

with and survived CDH, although many families have endured the

horrible pain and grief associated with the loss of loved ones

