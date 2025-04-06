Office Cleaning Direct Expands From South America to U.S., Offering Franchise Opportunities Nationwide

Office Cleaning Direct

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Office Cleaning Direct , a leading office cleaning company founded in Brazil in 2015, is officially expanding its successful franchise model to the United States. With nearly a decade of experience and a solid reputation across South America, the company now brings its professional office cleaning services and proven business model to entrepreneurs in all 48 continental U.S. states.Office Cleaning Direct was founded during a time of economic uncertainty when its founder, Darley Ferreira, saw the growing demand for high-quality, affordable office cleaning services. From its early beginnings in Barueri-SP, the company quickly became a trusted name in commercial cleaning by providing reliable service, detailed attention, and customized solutions tailored to each client’s unique needs.As the company enters the U.S. market, Office Cleaning Direct is launching a nationwide franchise program aimed at individuals looking to invest in a stable and growing industry. The commercial cleaning sector in the United States is currently valued at over $100 billion, and the demand for professional office cleaning continues to rise. Office Cleaning Direct is poised to fill that demand with a service-driven, customer-first approach backed by years of operational success.The franchise program offers new business owners the opportunity to benefit from a model that has already delivered strong results across Brazil. With comprehensive training, ongoing support, and marketing assistance provided by BigPromoter, franchisees are equipped to succeed from day one. The company’s goal is to provide each partner with the tools and guidance needed to build a profitable, long-term business.Franchisees will provide services such as recurring office cleaning, pre-move cleaning for businesses relocating to new spaces, and specialized cleaning for high-traffic areas or equipment-sensitive zones. Office Cleaning Direct uses eco-friendly, professional-grade products and techniques designed to meet modern office standards.The company stands out for its commitment to satisfaction. Over 90% of Office Cleaning Direct’s clients recommend its services due to reliability, transparency, and consistently high-quality results. That same level of service will now be available to businesses throughout the United States, as the company establishes its brand on a national scale.Office Cleaning Direct also emphasizes affordability and transparency. With fair, competitive pricing and no hidden fees, clients receive detailed quotes and flexible cleaning plans tailored to their business size and schedule. Franchisees can expect to benefit from a loyal customer base and recurring service contracts that offer predictable monthly income.For aspiring entrepreneurs, this franchise opportunity represents an accessible and scalable path into the commercial cleaning industry. Office Cleaning Direct’s system allows franchise owners to grow their business at their own pace, while providing a much-needed service to offices in their area. The company is seeking partners who are motivated, professional, and customer-focused—no prior cleaning experience is required.“Our expansion into the U.S. is a milestone that reflects years of hard work and dedication,” said Darley Ferreira, founder and CEO of Office Cleaning Direct. “We are proud to offer a business opportunity that empowers individuals to take control of their future while delivering a service that businesses truly need. Whether you're starting from scratch or looking to diversify your portfolio, our franchise program is built for long-term success.”Those interested in owning a franchise can visit the company’s official website or contact the Office Cleaning Direct franchise team to learn more about available territories, investment details, and how to get started. The company offers step-by-step support through every stage of launching and growing the business.Office Cleaning Direct is now actively accepting franchise inquiries in all 48 continental U.S. states. For more information, visit https://www.officecleandirect.com

