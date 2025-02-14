Rapawzel Dog Grooming & Daycare Expands with Two New Brooklyn Locations Brooklyn, NY

Rapawzel Dog Grooming & Daycare

Rapawzel Dog Grooming & Daycare opens new locations in Park Slope and Greenpoint, offering premium grooming, daycare, and mobile services for pets.

We’re excited to open in these great neighborhoods, meeting the growing need for quality pet care. These new spaces let us bring Rapawzel’s trusted services to even more pets and families in Brooklyn” — Michelly Pereira

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rapawzel Dog Grooming & Daycare is excited to announce the grand opening of two new locations in Brooklyn, bringing our trusted pet grooming and daycare services to even more furry friends and their owners. Known for providing personalized care and premium grooming experiences, Rapawzel is expanding its reach to meet the growing demand for high-quality pet services in vibrant neighborhoods across Brooklyn.The first new location is situated at 222 22nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11232, in the heart of Park Slope, a neighborhood famous for its tree-lined streets, family-friendly vibe, and proximity to Prospect Park. With a thriving community of pet lovers and an active lifestyle centered around outdoor spaces, Park Slope is the perfect setting for our newest facility. This location aims to serve busy pet owners seeking a convenient, reliable, and compassionate grooming service for their beloved pets.The second new facility is located at 211 McGuinness Blvd, Brooklyn, NY 11222, in Greenpoint, a neighborhood known for its artistic energy, historic charm, and pet-friendly culture. Greenpoint’s growing community of young professionals and families has created a high demand for quality pet services. Our McGuinness Blvd location will offer the same exceptional grooming and daycare experience that Rapawzel is known for, ensuring pets look and feel their best while receiving loving care from our skilled professionals.Rapawzel Dog Grooming & Daycare offers a wide range of services, including full grooming packages for both dogs and cats, mobile grooming for added convenience, pet daycare, pet boarding, pet sitting, and pet walking services. Our highly trained team of groomers and caregivers is dedicated to making every pet feel at ease while ensuring they leave looking fabulous.Both locations are equipped with state-of-the-art grooming facilities and staffed by experienced professionals who share a deep love for animals. Safety, comfort, and cleanliness remain top priorities at Rapawzel, and every service is tailored to meet the unique needs of each pet, including senior and special-needs pets.With convenient hours from early morning to late evening, and 24/7 online booking, Rapawzel Dog Grooming & Daycare makes it easier than ever for pet parents to access top-tier grooming and daycare services.For more information, please visit our website or contact us at our new locations: Rapawzel Dog Grooming & Daycare Park Slope Location: (718) 514-2887, Parkslope@rapawzeldoggroomer.com Rapawzel Dog Grooming & Daycare Greenpoint Location: (718) 554-8353, Rapawzelgreenpoint@gmail.comRapawzel Dog Grooming & Daycare is committed to bringing the pet salon experience directly to you and continuing to be a trusted name in pet care throughout New York and New Jersey.

