HDOT Advises Domestic Air Travelers to Allow Extra Time for Pre-Flight Agricultural Inspection

Main, News Posted on Apr 4, 2025 in Airports News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises domestic air travelers departing out of the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) to allow for extra time for pre-flight baggage inspection due to staffing capacity at U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspection stations.

Starting Sunday, April 6, only one agricultural inspection station will be open in Lobby 7 after 8 a.m. and one in Lobby 8. In Lobby 7, the inspection station in front of the American Airlines check-in counters will open from 5 to 8 a.m. only. In Lobby 8, the inspection station in front of the ANA counters will be closed until further notice.

The inspection station in Lobby 5 will open at 8:55 a.m., the same time Alaska Airlines opens its check-in counters.

All other USDA inspection stations will open at 5 a.m.

Passengers checking in for a flight to the U.S. mainland, Alaska or Guam are required to have their baggage inspected by the USDA to restrict the movement of plants, insects and hazardous plant diseases.

###