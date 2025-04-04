Drivers are advised that the northbound left turn (Exit 18) from the Pat Bay Highway (Highway 17) onto Keating Cross Road is closed.
Utility lines are down on Keating Cross Road just west of Highway 17, and BC Hydro crews will be making repairs.
The duration of the closure is currently unknown.
Drive BC will be updated when more information is available.
Drivers normally exiting onto Keating Cross Road should use Island View Road instead. The exit will be reopened when repairs are completed.
https://news.gov.bc.ca/32193
