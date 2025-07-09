Minister’s statement on release of public-events safety report

CANADA, July 9 - Terry Yung, Minister of State for Community Safety and Integrated Services, has released the following statement in response to the release of the report for the Commission of Inquiry into Community Events Safety in B.C.:

“I want to recognize the victims, families and communities who have been impacted by the tragic violence that occurred on April 26, 2025, after the Lapu-Lapu Day Festival. We continue to grieve with you, and we are here today because your safety, and the safety of everyone in our province, comes first.

“Immediately following the attack, we commissioned Christopher Hinkson, a former chief justice, to support local governments, event organizers and public-safety officials to provide clear, practical guidance to ensure community events are safe this summer and beyond.

“Today, on July 9, 2025, those recommendations are being made public. I want to sincerely thank Commissioner Hinkson and his team for their swift and thoughtful work. Their findings reflect extensive consultation with communities, Indigenous event planners, law enforcement, municipalities and event organizers and offer clear, practical steps to strengthen security and safety at community events.

“Most importantly, the report includes new tools that event organizers throughout B.C. can begin using right away, including an event safety plan template and a risk assessment framework. These resources reflect best practices drawn from research, and can be adapted to suit events, large and small, and in rural and urban and Indigenous communities.

“The report notes that the vast majority of public events in B.C. are safe, well organized and widely enjoyed. While this report provides a strong foundation, there is more work to do. We must continue bringing people together, across sectors and governments, to share best practices, strengthen collaboration and build lasting systems of support.

“We have received the report and are working through the details, but we accept the intent of the recommendations and are working on how best to act on them, including with other levels of government and event organizers. This is about keeping people safe, supporting healing and maintaining public confidence in the safety of community gatherings.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe when celebrating with friends, neighbours, and loved ones. That’s the foundation of this work: continuing to strengthen our work together to keep people and communities safe.”

Learn More:

To read the report of the Commission of Inquiry into Community Events Safety, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/law-crime-and-justice/about-bc-justice-system/inquiries/commission_of_inquiry_into_community_events_safety-report_20250626.pdf