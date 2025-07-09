Nearly 50 spaces for women, children open in Kelowna

CANADA, July 9 - More women and their children leaving violence now have safe, secure place to stay as 44 new shelter and transitional housing spaces have opened in Kelowna.

“Making sure women and children escaping violence can live safely, comfortably and affordably is essential to helping them recover and move forward,” said Ravi Kahlon, B.C.’s Minister of Housing and Municipal Affairs. “Adding new shelter beds and transitional homes in Kelowna is offering hope, stability and the opportunity to live free from abuse.”

The Province, through BC Housing, provided more than $5 million to the new Alexandra Gardner Women and Children Safe Centre (AG House) through a shovel-ready housing grant. A redevelopment of a former 20-space shelter, the newly built five-storey building features 20 shelter spaces for women and an additional 24 transitional studio homes for women and their children leaving violence.

“Our government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing need and homelessness,” said Stephen Fuhr, federal Secretary of State and MP for Kelowna. “This is why the Government of Canada has invested in AG House here in Kelowna. These new shelter beds and homes mean that women and their families will have a place to turn to where they will have the support they need to rebuild their lives, heal and gain independence. It’s another step forward in our bold, ambitious plan to build Canada strong.”

NOW Canada will operate the new AG House, which includes two separate entrances for the women’s shelter and transition homes. The building has a full commercial kitchen, dining area and lounge, as well as laundry facilities. NOW Canada staff will be available on site to provide 24/7 support to clients.

“NOW Canada is proud to partner with all levels of government to redevelop our shelter and add 24 transitional housing suites for women and children in Kelowna,” said Liz Talbott, executive director, NOW Canada. “This is a vital step toward addressing the shortage of shelter beds, affordable housing and essential services for vulnerable women in our community.”

This project is part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the province has more than 93,250 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including more than 2,200 homes in Kelowna.

In addition, through Building BC: Women’s Transition Housing Fund, the Province is working in partnership to deliver and operate 3,000 new transition, second-stage and long-term affordable housing spaces for women and children in the province. To date, more than 1,200 units are complete or underway throughout the province.

Jennifer Blatherwick, B.C.'s parliamentary secretary for gender equity –

“Every person has the right to feel safe, valued and empowered in their home and community. However, too many people face a risk of violence, which is why more safe housing in Kelowna will provide a foundation for healing, refuge and care.”

Tom Dyas, mayor of Kelowna –

“Everyone deserves to be safe and have access to the supports they need. This new centre provides women and children in crisis with a secure, caring environment to begin rebuilding their lives. Thank you to all the partners who came together to make this possible.”

As with all projects for women and children leaving violence, the project address has not been disclosed for safety reasons.

Safe and Supported: B.C.’s Gender-Based Violence action plan was released in December 2023.

The action plan reports on vital work underway across government to address gender-based violence.

Initiatives were developed in consultation and co-operation with Indigenous partners, and with advice from community service providers and advocates.

