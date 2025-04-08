Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,415 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,498 in the last 365 days.

True Charity Reclaimed: Joplin’S Fight Against Handouts Hits Prime April 22

True Charity Reclaimed—Joplin’s cry for effective charity—amplifies homeless voices, challenges poverty norms, and aims at policy reform and unfiltered reach.

This film amplifies the voiceless, rethinks handouts, and pushes for change”
— Tyler Morehead
JOPLIN, MO, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- True Charity Reclaimed, a raw documentary hitting Amazon Prime on April 22, tears into America’s broken charity culture—welfare, churches, nonprofits—and spotlights a Joplin-born push for change.

Watered Gardens Ministries (WG) and True Charity (TC) reject handouts, proving dignity drives transformation, while the Foundation for Government Accountability (FGA), led by CEO Tarren Bragdon, takes it to D.C.’s corridors. Unfiltered voices of the formerly homeless fuel this national wake-up call. From Joplin’s streets, WG and TC lead a movement—local solutions, real empowerment—backed by FGA’s policy fight to shift state and federal views on poverty. “This film amplifies the voiceless, rethinks handouts, and pushes for change,” says filmmaker Tyler Morehead. Teaser drops April 8 (www.truecharityreclaimed.com). Trailer hits April 15—follow @tcrfilm (FB/IG/X) and truecharityreclaimed.com.

About the Film: *True Charity Reclaimed*—Joplin’s cry for effective charity—amplifies homeless voices, challenges poverty norms, pushes policy reform, and aims for unfiltered reach.

Tyler Morehead
Tyler Morehead Films
+1 310-903-0190
tyler@tylermoreheadfilms.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

True Charity Reclaimed: Joplin’S Fight Against Handouts Hits Prime April 22

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Movie Industry, Religion, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more